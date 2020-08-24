Which iPhones, iPads support iOS 14 and iPadOS 14?

iOS 14 will be compatible with all iPhone models that are running last year's iOS 13 update.

During the WWDC 2020 keynote, Apple revealed iOS 14 for iPhones as well as iPadOS 14. The new software updates are already available via public beta before Apple rolls them out in the fall. But while the new updates will surely run on newer iPhones and iPads, they won’t run on older devices. Just to give you a heads-up ahead of the rumoured September 10 Apple event, we thought of making a list of iPhones and iPads that are compatible with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

Here are the iPhones and iPads that will get iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

Which iPhones will get iOS 14?

iOS 14 will run on all iPhones released in the past five years. That means that phones like the iPhone SE (first gen) and iPhone 6s will be getting iOS 14 support. However, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus won’t get iOS 14. In case you still use the iPhone 6 or iPhone 5s as your daily driver, it’s time to upgrade to a new iPhone.

Here are the iPhones that will receive iOS 14:

*iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

*iPhone SE (2020)

*iPhone XS and XS Max

*iPhone XR

*iPhone X

*iPhone 8, 8 Plus

*iPhone 7, 7 Plus

*iPhone 6S, 6S Plus

*iPhone SE (2016)

What are the new features coming to iOS 14?

iOS 14 introduces a number of new features, including a redesigned home screen, the ability to set default email and browser apps, a new Apple Translate app that enables real-time translation between two languages, and more. In iOS 14, users will now able to choose widgets that show the clock, weather, photos, and music and pin them to your screen. The latest version of iOS also includes a feature called “App Gallery’ that automatically organises apps. Apple Messages is getting a major revamp in iOS 14. Other features include a picture-in-picture mode and a redesign of Siri.

iPadOS 14. (Image credit: Apple) iPadOS 14. (Image credit: Apple)

Which iPads will get iPadOS 14?

Like iOS, Apple’s iPadOS has got a major update this year. The new spin-off from iOS is designed speciufically for the iPad. When it comes to iPadOS 14, these iPads will get the latest software update:

*iPad Pro 11 (2020), iPad Pro 12.9 (2020)

*iPad (2019)

*iPad Mini (2019)

*iPad Air (2019)

*iPad Pro 12.9 (2018), iPad Pro 11 (2018)

*iPad (2018)

*iPad Pro 10.5 (2017), iPad Pro 12.9 (2017)

*iPad (2017)

*iPad Pro 9.7 (2016), iPad Pro 12.9 (2015)

*iPad Mini 4 (2015)

*iPad Mini 3 (2014)

*iPad Air 2 (2014)

What are the new features coming to iPadOS 14?

iPadOS 14, too, is getting a ton of new features. With iPadOS 14, Apple is introducing a new Scribble feature that allows the Pencil to be used to input text all over the iPad user interface. In addition, iPadOS 14 is also getting a new Spotlight-style universal search function to launch apps, search the web. iPadOS 14 is also introducing a new compact UI for calls. The update also includes a redesign for the Siri user interface.

