Apple iPhones 2020 could include major design change, 5G support, improved cameras

Rumours about Apple’s 2020 phones have already started to swirl around even though we are still waiting for this year’s Apple iPhone 11 lineup reveal. Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the 2020 iPhone lineup will include three major changes including a new form-factor, reported 9to5Mac.

Kuo, in his note, predicts that the next year’s iPhone lineup will have an all-new form factor design, 5G support, and camera function upgrades.

Apple iPhone 2020 new design

Apple is long due for a major design change for its iPhones since it unveiled the iPhone 6. The design stays the same till iPhone X and this year’s iPhone 11 also seems to feature a largely similar lineup except for the square-shaped camera module at the back.

Kuo did not expand on the new design but in an earlier report, he indicated that Apple will be adjusting screen sizes for its two flagship OLED phones. Apple is expected to have a 5.4-inch screen size on the 2020 iPhone device, which is smaller than the 5.8-inch size of iPhone XS. On the other hand, the larger iPhone model of next year is expected to have a 6.7-inch screen size, which is a little bigger than the 6.5-inch screen of iPhone XS Max.

5G support and indoor navigation

This is not the first time Kuo predicted 5G support on iPhone 2020 models. He had predicted this a while ago and so have other analysts, given it only makes sense for Apple to jump to the 5G.

The report mentions predictions made by Kuo on ultra-wideband tech, which is said to come with the new antenna design. He shared that new iBeacons leveraging the short-range radio tech could offer improvements to indoor navigation on the devices. Kuo had previously predicted that UWB support would arrive with the iPhone 11 lineup and he sees the new UWB tags working alongside Bluetooth based iBeacons to offer an “innovative user experience” for indoor mapping.

Camera functions upgrade

Camera upgrade with a new iPhone lineup is a given and Kuo predicts the same. However, he does not go into details here. In an earlier report, Kuo mentioned that the 2020 iPhones cameras could include a rear time of flight (ToF) sensor. The sensor will not only enhance image quality but also offer new augmented reality features.

Apart from this, a Bloomberg report claims that Apple is working on in-display fingerprint ID for its 2020 iPhone lineup. The fingerprint reader is said to be work in tandem with the existing Face ID system. Tipster Ice Universe claimed that Apple is undergoing talks with Samsung and LG regarding displays on the 2020 iPhones, which could get a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate display just like the iPad Pro.