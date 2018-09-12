Apple iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and iPhone Xr names confirmed ahead of official launch today

Apple iPhone Xs, Xs Max and Xr names have been confirmed for the upcoming 2018 iPhone models ahead of launch today. (Image Source: Hi.tech.mail) Apple iPhone Xs, Xs Max and Xr names have been confirmed for the upcoming 2018 iPhone models ahead of launch today. (Image Source: Hi.tech.mail)

Apple iPhone Xs, Xs Max and Xr names have been confirmed for the upcoming 2018 iPhone models ahead of launch today. The names were spotted by ATH in a product sitemap XML file on Apple.com. The page, which has now been removed, also reveals that the new Watch series will be called Apple Watch Series 4, and it will be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The previous-generation Apple Watch Series was launched in smaller 38mm and 42mm sizes.

In addition, Apple iPhone Xs and Xs Max silicone and leather cases have been listed as well, which will be available in Black, White, Midnight Blue, Productured, Stone, Taupe, and more colour options. The listing puts to rest rumours of the new iPhone models iPhone Xs Plus and iPhone Xc.

Apple iPhone Xs Max (speculated to be iPhone Xs Plus) is expected to feature a 6.5-inch OLED display, while iPhone Xs will have a 5.8-inch OLED screen. The LCD variant will reportedly be called iPhone Xr and not iPhone Xc, and it will sport a 6.1-inch display. The 2018 iPhone models as well as Watch Series 4 will be launched at the company’s event at Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, California today. The event starts at 10 AM PDT, which is 10:30 PM in India.

Apple iPhone Xs Max and Xs will sport a design similar to that of iPhone X, with glass body and dual rear cameras. The cheaper iPhone Xr will sport a single camera module. The 2018 iPhone models will run Apple’s new A12 chip and iOS 12. All three phones will support the Face ID feature, which we saw on the original iPhone X. The bigger variant, iPhone Xs Max is expected to come in a dual-SIM variant as well.

Apple Watch Series 4 will have a better resolution display and compared to Watch Series 3, and battery life will also improve. The biggest change could be an edge-to-edge taller display with slim bezels. The 42mm Watch Series 4 could have a 384 x 480 resolution display. Also, the new Watch Series will come with an enhanced health monitoring capabilities and run latest watchOS 5. The Watch Series 4 is said to include an LTE version, similar to the Watch Series 3.

