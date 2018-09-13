Apple iPhone XS series will not ship with 3.5 headphone jack dongles

Apple’s new iPhones, the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone XS Max, will not ship with headphone dongles. Apple’s new iPhones, the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone XS Max, will not ship with headphone dongles.

Apple’s new iPhones, the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone XS Max, will not ship with headphone dongles. Reported by The Verge, the ‘Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter’ will not be a free accessory with the new range of iPhones, and could be a step towards Apple ditching support for 3.5 mm headphones altogether.

Apple had removed the 3.5mm headphone jack from its iPhones since the launch of iPhone 7 back in 2016. All the phones since, including iPhone 8, iPhone X and the three iPhones launched yesterday, also come without the headphone jack.

With previous iterations of the iPhone, though, Apple did include a dongle that could be used to plug wired 3.5mm jack headphones onto the phones. A major contributing factor for this could be the user base of its own wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods.

The problem, though, won’t only be limited to wired headphones. If an Apple user having any of the new devices chooses to plug in wireless headphones that are out of charge, he/she will not be able to find a solution in-the-box. But, they would not be completely helpless, as Apple will sell the headphone dongle separately.

While it has already been listed on the Apple US website for $9 (Rs 649 approx.), one cannot find the Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter on the Apple India website. In addition, the report from The Verge also claims that those who purchase the iPhone 8 now will also not find the headphone jack in the product box.

