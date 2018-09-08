Apple iPhone XS Plus, iPhone XS, 6.1-inch LCD iPhone could have higher price than Wall Street expects: Report

Apple iPhone XS Max could have a starting price of ,049 (Rs 75,600 approx), while iPhone XS could cost around 9. (Image Source: @VenyaGeskin1) Apple iPhone XS Max could have a starting price of ,049 (Rs 75,600 approx), while iPhone XS could cost around 9. (Image Source: @VenyaGeskin1)

Apple iPhone XS Max (or iPhone XS Plus as some are calling it), iPhone XS and 6.1-inch LCD version could are likely to be more expensive than what Wall Street has predicted, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch securities (via CNBC). As per Merrill Lynch analyst Wamsi Mohan, iPhone XS Max with 6.5-inch OLED screen could have a starting price of $1,049 (Rs 75,600 approx). iPhone XS could cost around $999, which is around Rs 72,000 on conversion. The phone is expected to ship with a 5.8-inch OLED display. The 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model will reportedly be priced at $799 (Rs 57,600 approx).

The report is in contrast with previous estimates from research firm TrendForce, which claims that the most expensive 2018 iPhone model (iPhone XS Max) could have a starting price of $999. Apple iPhone XS could start at $899, which is approximately Rs 62,943. Both the phones will reportedly be available in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities. Finally, the low-cost 6.1-inch iPhone is expected to be priced between $699 and $749 (Rs 49,024 – Rs 52,531), as per TrendForce. The phone is said to come in 64GB and 256GB storage options.

Digitimes reported earlier that the new 5.8-inch OLED iPhone will cost around 10 per cent less to manufacture compared to the current-generation iPhone X. The report said this could mean that Apple would sell the next-generation iPhone models at a lower price. The report claims the iPhone XS will have a $899 starting price, while iPhone XS Max could come with a price tag of $999. The budget LCD display variant of iPhone X will start at $799, as per the report. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple could price its 6.1-inch LCD iPhone between $600 (Rs 42,000 approx) to $700 (Rs 49,000 approx).

The average selling price of the new iPhone models are forecasted to go up to $815 for fiscal 2019, thanks to the new prices. This will likely result in better margins for Apple and returns for investors. “iPhone pricing is likely higher than embedded in consensus. Although investor expectations are for some moderation in pricing for 2019 models, we expect Apple to continue to price the iPhones for value, which should drive upside to consensus estimates,” CNBC reports quotes Mohan.

Apple iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, and 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model will launch on September 12. Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max will come with OLED displays, dual-rear cameras with support for Portrait mode, 2X zoom, and dual-OIS on both sensors. The 6.1-inch LCD variant will continue with the single rear camera at the back, though this too will have Face ID on the front and a True Depth camera. Apple is also expected to launch the Apple watch Series 4, a new iPad lineup as well as an improved MacBook series at the event.

