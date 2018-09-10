Apple iPhone Xs Plus with 6.5-inch display: Dual-SIM, Apple Pencil support to be included?

Apple iPhone Xs Plus could come in a dual-SIM option, but will it include Apple Pencil support? (Image source: Bloomberg) Apple iPhone Xs Plus could come in a dual-SIM option, but will it include Apple Pencil support? (Image source: Bloomberg)

Apple will launch three new iPhone X variants on September 12. According to the latest leaks, Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Plus and iPhone Xc will be the names, though some reports pegged iPhone Xs Max as the name for the bigger variant. All eyes will be on the iPhone Xs Plus, which will be the biggest iPhone ever from the company with its 6.5-inches OLED display.

A marketing image of the iPhone Xs series leaked by 9to5Mac, showed the regular 5.8-inch iPhone Xs on top of the bigger iPhone Xs Plus, which does look massive given the sheer proportions. The iPhone Xs Plus like the iPhone Xs will have a dual-rear camera at the back. Both phones are also expected to continue with the Face ID feature on the front as well as dual-rear cameras at the back.

Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Plus: Will they have Apple Pencil support?

But when it comes to the iPhone Xs series, there’s another feature that is being rumoured. These could potentially be the first set of iPhones to include support for the Apple Pencil. So should Samsung be worried about its Galaxy Note 9? Well, not yet. The bit about the Apple Pencil support came from TrendForce, which claimed that this will be offered as well.

On the iPhone Xs Plus, TrendForce had noted that the 6.5-inch iPhone could be targeted for business consumers, which could be another reason why Apple might just add a stylus support. “The 6.5-inch AMOLED version would target at the premium business segment, with an extra-large screen and Dual-SIM service, but the Dual-SIM function is expected to be available only in certain regions,” noted the report.

Another report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News claimed that the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus will come with Apple Pencil support. The report was based on ‘industry insiders’, and claimed that Apple will limit this to the OLED variants, and not include it on the budget iPhone Xc.

However, noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo had gone ahead to say that Apple iPhones in 2018 will not come with Pencil support. According to MacRumors, which accessed Kuo’s note, Pencil support does not offer a ‘good user experience,’ and that’s why it will be left out of the iPhone Xs series.

Apple iPhone Xs Plus: Dual-SIM, RAM and other specifications

Kuo’s note also states that both the iPhone Xc (6.1-inch LCD variant) and iPhone Xs Plus will offer dual-SIM support. This bit about dual-SIM option on these two iPhones was first reported by Bloomberg. But this could be limited to some regions like China. The dual-SIM option might not come to India.

In his note, Kuo also expects Apple to launch a 512GB variant of the iPhone Xs series. He too expects that the new iPhones will have 4GB RAM, which was also stated by TrendForce.

Kuo also mentioned battery size for the 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Plus which would be a 2 cell one, between 3000 to 3400 mAh in size. He expects the smaller iPhone Xs will have a 2,700 to 2,800 mAh, which will again be a 2-cell one. The 6.1-inch LCD version could have a 2,600 to 2,700 mAh battery, according to Kuo’s note.

Apple iPhone Xs Plus: Expected price

Given the bigger display, iPhone Xs Plus is being seen as the more premium variant on the list. This could cross the $1000 price mark as well. According to a recent CNBC report, iPhone Xs series will have much higher prices that what Wall Street is expecting. The report pegged iPhone Xs Plus will have a price of $1,049, while iPhone XS will be at the $999. In Indian rupees, this comes to Rs 75,000 plus for the iPhone Xs Plus, though the actual launch price will be higher considering the currency volatility and given this is a premium device.

