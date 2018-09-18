Apple iPhone XS Max review blog: Is this really Apple’s largest phone?

Apple iPhone XS Max review blog: Over the next few days, we will try and answer all your questions on the new Apple iPhone XS Max, thus reviewing the top features of the phone. Apple iPhone XS Max review blog: Over the next few days, we will try and answer all your questions on the new Apple iPhone XS Max, thus reviewing the top features of the phone.

When the Apple iPhone X came along, I quickly jumped ship from the large iPhone 8 Plus I had been using for a while. The iPhone X technically had a larger screen, though in a much smaller chassis. Since it was a larger screen, it was easier to adjust. Now, Apple has a phone that has the size of the iPhone 8 Plus, with a screen to match. Though Apple is calling it the largest phone it has ever made, keep the iPhone XS Max alongside an iPhone 8 Plus and you realise it is not exactly the largest Apple phone, just the largest screen on an Apple phone.

The Apple iPhone XS Max will be available in three colour options — gold, silver and grey. Available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB versions, the Apple iPhone XS Max’s price in India will be Rs 1,09,900, Rs 1,24,900 and Rs 1,44,900 respectively. The phones will start selling in India from September 28 onwards.

