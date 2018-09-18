Apple iPhone XS Max review blog: Is this really Apple’s largest phone?
Apple iPhone XS Max review blog: Is this really Apple’s largest phone?
Apple iPhone XS Max review blog: Over the next few days, we will try and answer all your questions on the new Apple iPhone XS Max, thus reviewing the top features of the phone.
Written by Nandagopal Rajan
| New Delhi |
Updated: September 18, 2018 4:19:54 pm
Apple iPhone XS Max review blog: Over the next few days, we will try and answer all your questions on the new Apple iPhone XS Max, thus reviewing the top features of the phone.
When the Apple iPhone X came along, I quickly jumped ship from the large iPhone 8 Plus I had been using for a while. The iPhone X technically had a larger screen, though in a much smaller chassis. Since it was a larger screen, it was easier to adjust. Now, Apple has a phone that has the size of the iPhone 8 Plus, with a screen to match. Though Apple is calling it the largest phone it has ever made, keep the iPhone XS Max alongside an iPhone 8 Plus and you realise it is not exactly the largest Apple phone, just the largest screen on an Apple phone.
The Apple iPhone XS Max will be available in three colour options — gold, silver and grey. Available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB versions, the Apple iPhone XS Max’s price in India will be Rs 1,09,900, Rs 1,24,900 and Rs 1,44,900 respectively. The phones will start selling in India from September 28 onwards.
Over the next few days, we will try and answer all your questions on the new Apple iPhone XS Max, thus reviewing the top features of the phone.
Live Blog
Apple iPhone XS Max review with specifications and features, price in India and everything else you wanted to know:
Apple iPhone XS Max will be available in three colour options — gold, silver and grey.
Apple iPhone XS Max is a larger version of the iPhone XS with a bigger battery.
Apple announced three new iPhones at its special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park on September 12. The iPhone XS is an upgrade of the iPhone X launched last year. The iPhone XS Max is a larger version of the iPhone XS with a bigger battery. The iPhone XR, meanwhile, will be a more affordable version with just one camera at the rear, an LCD screen, and an aluminium body. This phone will start selling only later in the year. All phones are powered by the new A12 Bionic processor from Apple.
Apple iPhone XS Max design: Apple calls the iPhone XS Max the largest smartphone it has ever made. But it should be calling this phone the largest screen it has ever put of an iPhone, because the Max is pretty much the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus. The size, the grip and the weight of the iPhone XS Max reminded me of the iPhone 8 Plus and it was easy for the muscle memory to kick in, and feel at home.
Minutes after switching over to the iPhone XS Max, I was looking at iPhone X as you would a portable TV after having spent a lifetime watching a 52-inch LCD. It does feel time, a bit inadequate even. Anyway, it is just a larger version of the iPhone XS. There are absolutely no design features that are different on this phone.