Apple iPhone XS Max outselling iPhone XS three to four times: analyst Kuo

Apple iPhone XS Max is outselling the smaller iPhone XS. Apple iPhone XS Max is outselling the smaller iPhone XS.

The bigger iPhone XS Max is outselling iPhone XS, according to a research note issued by well-known Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo of TF International Securities. According to Macrumors, which accessed the note, iPhone XS Max with 256GB storage is the most popular option, and the 6.5-inch model was outselling iPhone XS “three to four times.”

The report notes that Kuo has also highlighted that the 512GB variant of the iPhone XS is facing “serious shortage”, and this is because Samsung is only reliable supplier for the NAND flash. The note also points out that gold and space-grey colours are more popular than the silver. Kuo believes that iPhone XS Max shipments will grow steadily in the fourth quarter.

Coming to Apple Watch Series 4, Kuo believes the demand is “much better than expected,” though supplies will remain tight, till a second supplier Compal starts production in November. Currently Quanta is the only Apple Watch Series 4 supplier. Kuo also increased expected demand for the Watch Series 4 from 18 million to 18.5–19.5 million units.

Read more: Apple iPhone XS Max REVIEW BLOG

However, according to Kuo, iPhone XR will be the big seller and more customers will upgrade to this model. After all the iPhone XR, which goes on sale on October 26, is more affordable with a starting price of $749, compared to the $999 of the iPhone XS.

With the iPhone XR, Apple has added all the features on the XS series, like Face ID, bigger display, and Portrait mode on the rear and front camera. The phone also runs the same the A12 Bionic chipset as the new iPhone XS series. However, iPhone XR still has single camera at the back.

In India, the iPhone XS goes on sale on September 28 for a starting price of Rs 99,900 for the smaller 5.8-inch variant. The bigger iPhone XS Max starts at Rs 1,09,900 for 64GB storage. Apple iPhone XR will cost Rs 76,900 when it goes on sale. The iPhone XS series is currently open for pre-orders in India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd