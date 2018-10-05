Apple iPhone XS Max DxOMark score is out; Huawei P20 Pro is still on top

Apple iPhone XS Max scores second position in DxOMark’s photography test.

Apple iPhone XS Max has scored 105 on DxOMark’s website, which ranks smartphone cameras on the basis of their performance. This puts the iPhone XS Max at the number two position in the list, ahead of the older devices HTC U12+, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 and others. However, Apple is still unable to beat Huawei’s P20 Pro, which had triple-rear cameras, and tops the list with a score of 109.

Google’s Pixel 3 series is also coming out next week, and whether it can beat the iPhone XS Max and P20 Pro on their scores will be closely watched. Coming to the iPhone XS Max’s results, DxOMark has given it a score of 110 for photos and 96 for videos. Huawei P20 Pro had a score of 114 in still photos and 98 in video.

According to DxOMark, iPhone XS Max is “one of the best mobile cameras” they have ever tested and there are “noticeable improvements over last year’s iPhone X.” The reviewers argue that iPhone XS offers excellent photos and videos in bright light with “a very wide dynamic range and good detail.”

They have also praised the bokeh shot, even in low light situations, though some depth estimation errors are still visible. However, they think this is an improvement over the iPhone X.

Other negatives are in low-light, the luminance noise is a little more than other high-end phones. The reviewers also felt the iPhone XS zoom mode lags behind the competition like Huawei P20 Pro. Another negative of the iPhone XS Max is that flash performance remains weak.

Apple iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS come with a 12MP sensor with 1.4 µm pixels, f/1.8 aperture, and a 2x telephoto lens with 12MP sensor, 1.0µm pixels and an f/2.4 aperture. Both sensors comes with optical image stabilization.



While on the specifications side, it might not seem like much has change with the iPhone XS series compared to the iPhone X, there is a difference in how Apple is processing captured images.

It is relying on what it calls ‘computational photography’ to capture a number of images of the same shot continuously, and at various exposure levels, in order to create the best image. The final image is processed in real-time and what one sees is the best possible image in particular lighting conditions.

However, users have also complained that the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max are applying a ‘skin smoothing’ effect on photos, almost like a beauty filter. Apple so far has not commented on the same, though it is believed the company is looking into fixing the problem.

