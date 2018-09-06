Follow Us:
Thursday, September 06, 2018
Apple’s 6.5-inch OLED iPhone to be named ‘iPhone Xs Max’: Report

Apple might call the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone the iPhone Xs Max. Rumours also suggest that this iPhone could feature up to 4GB RAM

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 6, 2018 8:40:14 am
Apple iPhone Xs Max, 6.5-inch OLED iPhone, Apple iPhone Xs, new iPhone names, Apple September 12 event, iPhone Xs Max specifications, Apple 2018 iPhone lineup, iPhone Xs Max features, Apple watch series 4, iPhone Xs Max expected price, Apple launch event Apple iPhone Xs 2018 series: The bigger 6.5-inch flagship will be called the iPhone Xs Max, says a new report (Image Source: @VenyaGeskin1)

Apple iPhone Xs series will be officially revealed on September 12, and the bigger 6.5-inch variant could be called the iPhone Xs Max. This has been reported by 9to5Mac, which claims to have received the information from Apple insiders. Previous leaks had already mentioned that Apple was planning to call both OLED iPhones, i.e., the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch devices, as iPhone Xs.

As per the 9to5Mac report, Apple could offer up to 4GB RAM on the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, up from the 3GB RAM capacity that was present on iPhone X. Plus, both phones can also expect faster performance than earlier, considering Apple’s A12 chipset that will be a part of the 2018 iPhone lineup.

Besides the iPhone Xs name that had been thrown up by reports last week, it is also known that the OLED iPhones will ship with an gold finish for the stainless steel sides expected on these devices. The other iPhone, a 6.1-inch LCD model, is likely to be called iPhone 9, and will also run the A12 chip. However, some reports claim it could be called iPhone Xc.

Other leaks have indicated the iPhone Xs Max will also support Apple Pencil, which could make it the first iPhone with stylus support. The iPhone Xs Max will also be the most expensive on the list with a price tag of close to $1000. The iPhone Xs will have a 5.8-inch display, similar design to the original iPhone X and could be priced at $800-$900.

The 6.1-inch LCD variant will be the most affordable on the list with a $600-$700 price tag.

Also read: Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) images, video leaked before September 12 launch

If the naming of Apple’s OLED models remains as leaked today, it will mark a shift from a naming trend established by the Cupertino-based firm. Previous models that build on the base version of an iPhone have been labeled as the ‘Plus’ iPhone.

This trend was noticed since the 2016 iPhone launch, that saw the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, until last year when the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were launched, alongside iPhone X. On September 12, Apple is also expected to launch the Apple watch Series 4, a new iPad lineup as well as an improved MacBook series.

