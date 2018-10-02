Apple iPhone XS LTE performance better than iPhone X, competes closely with Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Apple iPhone XS LTE performance was compared with Samsung Galaxy Note 9, last year’s iPhone X as well as Google Pixel 2.

Apple iPhone XS LTE performance was compared with Samsung Galaxy Note 9, iPhone X, as well as Google Pixel 2. As per a PC Mag report, the iPhone XS with its Intel XMM7560 performed almost as well but not as good as Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which uses Qualcomm X20 modem. The performance of iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were pretty much the same as both the phones use the same modem and the same antennas.

The phones were tested on a hardware level by Cellular Insights as well as how good they performed in real-world LTE tests, which were conducted in the US and Canada in the first week of September 24, 2018. For real-world results, the site relied on Ookla’s crowdsourced Speedtest Intelligence database. The hardware tests were done using the Rohde & Schwarz measurement equipment.

The tests were conducted on 20MHz channel of Band 4. This channel is used by major carriers in the US as well as Canada including, AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, etc. Thanks to well-tuned 4×4 MIMO antennas on iPhone XS, speeds doubled in strong signal conditions -85dBm. The feature also helps boost the device’s performance when the signal conditions are weak, the report notes. However, Galaxy Note 9 and Pixel 2 do a better job in good signal conditions. When it comes to very weak signals or levels below -120dBm, iPhone XS is comparable to the Qualcomm phones, though a lot better than the original iPhone X.

Coming to real-world tests, iPhone XS showed an average 6.6Mbps faster download speeds on all the US carriers when compared to iPhone X. The difference was much higher – 20.2Mbps – in Canda. “Here in the US, AT&T shows the biggest improvement from the X to the XS, with speeds jumping 8Mbps. T-Mobile comes in at 6.6Mbps, Verizon at 5.7Mbps, and Sprint at 2.3Mbps,” the PC Mag report reads.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 LTE performance was recorded to be better than iPhone XS in both the US and Canada. For the week of September 24, the LTE download speeds of Galaxy Note 9 and iPhone XS stood at 43.2Mbps and 38.9Mbps respectively in the US. “In Canada, the Galaxy Note 9 shows speeds of 97.7Mbps to the iPhone XS’s 85.4Mbps,” as per the report. A noticeable jump in performance was reported from iOS 11 to iOS 12. Though Pixel 2’s performance was “excellent” in low-signal conditions, the phone is, on average, slower than this year’s phones as well as Galaxy Note 8.

The Intel XMM7560 modem used on Apple iPhone XS and XS Max is the company’s first modem that supports all four US wireless carriers. The new 2018 iPhone variants are also the first from Apple to feature 4×4 MIMO antennas, compared to 2×2 MIMO on last year’s devices.

To recall, early adopters of iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max reported problems with poor cellular and Wi-Fi signal strength on Twitter and Reddit. The issues were reported in less than a week of the new phones going on sale in various global markets including the US, Singapore, Berlin and more.

