Apple iPhone Xs launch today: Is this leaked image the 2018 iPhone?

Apple iPhone Xs leaked hands-on images surface online ahead of launch (Image Source: Weibo) Apple iPhone Xs leaked hands-on images surface online ahead of launch (Image Source: Weibo)

Apple iPhone Xs leaked renders have surfaced online ahead of its launch at September event, which takes place later today at 10.30 pm IST. While leaked concept video earlier gave a glimpse of what to expect from the 2018 iPhone lineup, the new hands-on images share more insight into the design details of the supposed iPhone Xs.

The hands-on images shared by GSMArena (via Weibo) reveal the handset featuring a notch style display with chamfered edges and rounded corners. The purported iPhone Xs looks quite identical to the current Apple iPhone X model that features a slim-bezel display with a notch on top. However, it has the newer wallpaper, which we also saw on the marketing image shared by 9to5Mac.

According to GSMArena report, the bigger variant iPhone Xs Plus and iPhone Xr will feature a similar design to the iPhone Xs. However, the “budget model,” iPhone Xr is said to sport a single camera module at the back.

Also Read- Apple’s September 12 event: How to watch the keynote address live on iPhone, iPad and Windows 10 PC

Previous reports have suggested that the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus will feature 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch screen size respectively. Both the models are said to sport notch-style OLED panel. The iPhone Xr, on the other hand, will have a 6.1-inch LCD display with a notch on top.

Apple iPhone Xs and Xs Plus are said to have dual camera sensors at the back. Meanwhile, the budget model, iPhone Xr could come with a single camera lens. The upcoming 2018 iPhone models will run Apple A12 chip and new operating system, iOS 12.

As for the pricing, the analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, earlier predicted that Apple could price its 6.1-inch LCD iPhone between $600 (around Rs 42,000) to $700 (roughly Rs 49,000 approx). The iPhone X Plus is said to come for a price starting at $900 (around Rs 63,000 ) while the mid-range model which is tipped to sport a 5.8-inch OLED phone could sell at around $800 (around Rs 56,000). Other analysts expect the price to be higher with iPhone Xs starting at $999 price mark.

Also Read- iPhone Xs launch: Why you should not expect Apple to (ever) launch a cheap iPhone

Apple’s keynote event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater today. Besides the 2018 iPhone line, the company is expected to announce a brand new Apple Watch, iPad Pro with Face ID, AirPods 2, and possibly MacBook Air 2. Apple September 12 event will begin at 10 am PDT (10:30pm IST) in Cupertino, California.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd