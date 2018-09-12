Apple iPhone XS launch event 2018 live updates: iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max and everything else we expect

In 2017, Apple had announced upgraded iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus versions as well as special anniversary edition phone, the Apple iPhone X. The iPhone X pushed the pricing of its premium phones to the $100 mark and came in for a lot of criticism despite the new features like FaceID it was pushing.

However, despite the pricing, the phone has been quote popular across the world and has helped Apple push its average selling price up to $700, thus maximising its revenues and keeping Wall Street Happy.

The event on September 12 will be the first after the Cupertino-headquartered company became the world’s first trillion dollar firm a few weeks ago. What Apple announces here will have a big impact on the company’s fortunes for the coming year.

Apple is expected to showcase iPhone XS which will have a 5.8-inch OLED display, iPhone XS Max which will be the biggest iPhone ever with a 6.5-inch OLED display. Finally there will be iPhone XR on the list with a 6.1-inch LCD display. All three will have Face ID, and will be powered by the A12 chipset. We expect Apple to talk about the camera, processor and the design of these new iPhones.

Apple Watch Series 4, two new iPad Pros with Face ID and edge-to-edge display are also expected. We will have to wait and see if the MacBook Air 2 and AirPods 2 make an appearance at today's event.