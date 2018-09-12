Apple iPhone XS launch event 2018 live updates: iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max and everything else we expect

Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Written by Nandagopal Rajan , Shruti Dhapola | California, San Jose | Updated: September 12, 2018 8:02:28 pm
Apple Event 2018 Live Streaming, Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, iPad Pro, Apple Watch Series 4 Launch Live Updates:  Apple will launch its new set of iPhones at a special event in Cupertino today. Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to announce three new iPhones X variants, a new version of the Apple Watch, a larger iPad and maybe a more affordable MacBook among other products when he and team takes to stage inside the Steve Jobs Theatre here. This will be the second event to be hosted at the auditorium in memory of Apple’s founder adjacent to its new Apple Park campus

As in the past few years, there have been a flurry of leaks around what the new products will be. So, thus far, it is expected that Apple will announce an upgrade of the iPhone X called the iPhone Xs, a larger 6.5-inch version of the same, the iPhone Xs Max or iPhone Xs Plus, and a new 6.1-inch iPhone with an LCD screen, the iPhone Xc or iPhone Xr. What the final specs and names will be is something we can nail only after Tim Cook takes to the stage, but it seems clear that Apple is pushing the iPhone X bezel less design as its base model now. The biggest advancements in the new phones are expected to be around the processor and camera with Apple already announcing that these will ship with the new iOS 12 out of the box.

 

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad Pro, Apple Watch 4 launch live updates

20:02 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Apple September Event 2018: Here's how to watch

It is just under two hours left for the Apple September keynote event to begin. Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR will be revealed today. Those who have Apple products can watch the launch on their devices. The livestream link is here. Apple users with an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later; or a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge will be able to watch the event. Those with an Apple TV can also watch the livestream via AirPlay. One will need an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS.  Chrome or Firefox users will be able to access the stream using recent versions of the browsers. 

In 2017, Apple had announced upgraded iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus versions as well as special anniversary edition phone, the Apple iPhone X. The iPhone X pushed the pricing of its premium phones to the $100 mark and came in for a lot of criticism despite the new features like FaceID it was pushing.

However, despite the pricing, the phone has been quote popular across the world and has helped Apple push its average selling price up to $700, thus maximising its revenues and keeping Wall Street Happy.

The event on September 12 will be the first after the Cupertino-headquartered company became the world’s first trillion dollar firm a few weeks ago. What Apple announces here will have a big impact on the company’s fortunes for the coming year.

Apple is expected to showcase iPhone XS which will have a 5.8-inch OLED display, iPhone XS Max which will be the biggest iPhone ever with a 6.5-inch OLED display. Finally there will be iPhone XR on the list with a 6.1-inch LCD display. All three will have Face ID, and will be powered by the A12 chipset. We expect Apple to talk about the camera, processor and the design of these new iPhones.

Apple Watch Series 4, two new iPad Pros with Face ID and edge-to-edge display are also expected. We will have to wait and see if the MacBook Air 2 and AirPods 2 make an appearance at today's event.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd