Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max with dual-SIM: How it works, what is eSIM and everything else to know

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max ship with dual-SIM support, the first on any iPhone ever. The functionality will be rolled out via an iOS 12 update later this year. It is worth noting that China, Hong Kong, and Macau are the only markets that will get support for two physical SIM slots, while Apple will offer a secondary eSIM option to the rest of the world, including India. This means that the second SIM slot will be carrier locked, and users will not need to put in a physical SIM card to activate connection. So, what does this mean for iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS users in India? Here are the details:

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max with dual-SIM support: What is eSIM?

eSIM of a carrier is digitally stored in one’s device. So, users do not need to put in a physical SIM card to access cellular network. Also, cellular plans can be remotely activated on eSIM.

The eSIM option is said to be more efficient when compared to the traditional physical SIM card option. Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max users can store and switch between two eSIM connections in their phone, but can use only one at a time as Apple is using a fail standby option.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max with dual-SIM support: What this means for India users

Both the higher-end iPhone models of 2018 will support dual-SIM functionality, where the second slot will have eSIM option. The iPhone XR also will have the option when it is launched later. Do note that both the numbers can be used to make and receive calls as well as send and receive SMS and MMS. Of course, the phone can use only one cellular data plan at a time.

In India, carrier options that offer eSIM connection are limited. Currently, only Airtel and Reliance Jio connection can be used to activate eSIM, though more telecom operator like Vodafone are expected to offer this feature soon. This essentially means that users in India can put physical SIM card (nano SIM) of any operator of their choice in the first slot, but the second slot can only have Jio or Airtel connection.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max with dual-SIM support: How to activate eSIM

To use two different carriers on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max; users need to keep in mind that their phone must be unlocked. Or else, both the plans must be from the same carrier. People will need to use their iPhone to scan the QR code that their carrier provided or enter the confirmation code given by the carrier to activate or set up cellular plan with eSIM. Go to Settings and then click on Cellular. Next, tap Add Cellular Plan.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max with dual-SIM support: How to switch between SIM cards

After both the SIM slots are activated, users can set their default number to call or send a message to someone who is not in their Contacts app. This number will also be used by iMessage and FaceTime. In fact, users also have the option to choose a default number exclusively for cellular data.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS max users can either choose their primary number as default for voice, SMS, data, iMessage, and FaceTime. In this case, the secondary will only be available for voice and SMS. In case, users should choose their secondary number as default, the primary will then be restricted for voice and SMS. There is a third option as well to use the secondary option for cellular data only.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max with dual-SIM support: How to make calls, etc

When both the SIM slots are activated on Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, the phone will by default choose the same number that the person used to call a contact the last time. It chooses the default number to make a call in case the user has not called the contact ever before. There is an option to specify number to call a contact as well.

Either of the two numbers can be used to make or receive calls. As per an official Apple support page, users will not get a missed-call notification if they are on a call and they get an incoming call from the second number at the same time. Instead, the incoming call will go to their voicemail if they have set up one with their carrier; or users can set up call forwarding on their other number to avoid missing important calls.

