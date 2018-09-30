Some iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max users reporting charging issues

Apple iOS 12 update reportedly causing charging issues on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Apple iOS 12 update is causing a random issue with iPhone devices to become unresponsive to a charger when plugged in. A few users reporting to the ‘sporadic’ issue at Apple’s discussion board said that the issue occurred on the new iPhone XS Max. An iPhone XS Max user in the thread mentioned that the issue occurs while connecting a Lighting cable to the charge port using a ‘common’ wall charger.

While most of the time the iPhone function normally and automatically begin charging the device, on occasion, plugging the phone did not show any charging sign, a user by the name xMASTIFFSx said. The iPhone didn’t charge while plugging it in, and after keeping it idle for 10-15 seconds, the device pop up the charging symbol, as per the user.

Another user reporting to have managed to isolate the issue said the issue was likely related to software.

“If I haven’t interacted with the phone for some time, it becomes unresponsive to a charger being plugged in. But if unplug then lift it and start using it, it will recognize the charger,” the user said.

While the charging issue mostly pertains to the new iPhone XS Max, AppleInsider reported the issue manifested on an iPhone 7 and a 12.9-inch first-gen iPad Pro as well. The report indicates that the issue is likely related to USB restricted mode, a feature Apple designed to help secure data on the iPhone ‘against devices’ that try and download a phone’s data for malicious purposes.

USB restricted mode does not interfere with a simple wall charger, but with users facing the issue while lifting the phone in order to get it to charge after it is left idle could likely be due to the need to unlock a device to get it to connect to a ‘peripheral through Lightning,’ AppleInsider points out. The report further citing Belkin, mentioned that the original PowerHouse and Valet charging docks are not compatible with the new iPhone XS lineup.

