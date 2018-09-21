Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max sale starts today in US, pre-orders open in India

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max go on sale in US, other key markets; in India pre-orders have opened on Flipkart, Airtel Store. Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max go on sale in US, other key markets; in India pre-orders have opened on Flipkart, Airtel Store.

Apple’s all new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and Apple’s Watch Series 4 will be up for grabs in US and other key markets starting today. As always, customers interested in getting their hands on new iPhones are already lined up at Apple stores across the world, and some have already bought the new device. According to analyst expectations, the iPhone XS Max is expected to have higher demand than the smaller iPhone XS.

In India, Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are open for pre-orders starting today on Flipkart, Airtel Online Store. Flipkart is an authorised online reseller for Apple products in India.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max price in India, sale date

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will come in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Apple’s iPhone XS starts at Rs 99,900 going up to Rs 1,34,900 for the most expensive 512GB option. The iPhone XS Max starts at Rs 109,900 for the base 64GB option going up to Rs 1,44,900 for 512GB. In India, the iPhones will go on sale on September 28.

Users can place the pre-order on Flipkart, though you will have to pay the entire amount when going with this option. Flipkart is offering no cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv as well and regular EMI with most of the major banks.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max: List of countries where it is on sale today, US prices

Meanwhile, the list of countries where iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max are on sale today looks like this:

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UAE, UK, US and US Virgin Islands.

In US, the price for the iPhone XS 64GB storage variant starts at $999 in the US and goes all the way up to $1,349 for 512GB storage variant. Apple iPhone XS Max is priced at $1,099 in US for 64GB storage variant and $1,449 for 512GB variant.

In India though, the iPhone XS base variant starts at Rs 99,900, which translates to $1,391.66. In a nutshell, Indian customers will end up paying $393 more than what it costs in US, courtesy of currency fluctuations and import duties. Similarly, iPhone XS 512GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 1,34,900.

As far as specifications are concerned, the iPhone XS sports a 5.8-inch screen whereas the iPhone XS Max provides users with a bigger 6.5-inch screen. Both the models feature stainless steel frame and glass body. The new iPhone XS offers 12MP+12MP dual-rear cameras and are powered by the A12 Bionic chipset.

