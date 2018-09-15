Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max pre-order in the US now open, India sale on Sept 28

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are now available for pre-orders in the US. In India, the phones will go on sale from September 28. Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are now available for pre-orders in the US. In India, the phones will go on sale from September 28.

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are now available for pre-orders in the US. The phones were unveiled on September 12, and both the devices will go on sale on September 21 in the country. In India, the phones will go on sale from September 28. The iPhone XR goes on sale in India on October 26, with pre-orders open from October 19. iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR will soon be available on the Airtel online store. The iPhone XS series can be pre-ordered starting September 21, and iPhone XR from October 19.

Apple iPhone XS with 64GB storage costs $999 in the US. The price for 256GB and 512GB models are $1,149 and $1,349 respectively. In India, the base storage model will cost Rs 99,900, which is nearly $389 more than the US price tag, thanks to currency fluctuations and import duties. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 1,14,900. Finally, the most expensive variant on the list is the 512GB storage model at Rs 1,34,900.

Apple iPhone XS Max will cost $1,099 in the US for the base 64GB storage variant. The India price for this model is Rs 1,09,900. The 256GB version will cost $1,249 in the US and Rs 1,24,900 in India respectively. The 512GB version is priced at $1,449 in the US, while the India price for this storage variant is Rs 1,44,900 respectively.

As for specifications, the 5.8-inch iPhone XS has a design language similar to the original iPhone X launched in 2017. The 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max is the biggest iPhone ever from the company, and also sports a stainless steel frame and glass body, like its smaller counterpart.

Both iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max come with dual 12MP+12MP cameras with improved sensors, according to Apple. They are also powered by the A12 Bionic chipset, which is a six-core processor. The neural engine in the A12 chip now has eight cores, compared to the two-cores on the earlier A11 chipset. This means that A12 can handle tasks related to machine learning and artificial intelligence more efficiently.

