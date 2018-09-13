Apple iPhone XS launch: All your doubts about new iPhone XS series, iPhone XR cleared up

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and Apple Watch Series 4. Everything that Apple announced on September 12, details on features, specifications and price. Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and Apple Watch Series 4. Everything that Apple announced on September 12, details on features, specifications and price.

Apple’s marquee event, the annual iPhone launch, is finally out of the way. However, that does not mean everyone is clear on what is announced and what it means to them. Here we try to demystify everything that happened at the Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park.

What all did Apple launch at the September 12 event?

Apple launched three new iPhone models — the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR — at the event. The iPhone XS and XS Max are upgrades to the iPhone X launched last year. While the iPhone XS has the same 5.8-inch screen as before, the iPhone XS Max is Apple’s largest iPhone ever at 6.5 inches. Apple also announced a new Apple Watch Series 4.

What is new in the new iPhones?

The iPhone XS is an upgrade on the iPhone X and differs from its predecessor primarily because it sports a Super Retina display with better resolution, the latest 7nm A12 Bionic processor which is much faster and a better camera setup overall. The iPhone XS Max is a larger version of the iPhone XS with a 6.5-inch display. Though Apple calls it its largest phone ever, it is pretty much the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus. This phone has a larger battery — again the largest ever in an Apple phone — than the iPhone XS and can give up to 90 minutes of extra usage.

The really new phone, meanwhile, is the iPhone XR. This phone is essentially a fusion of the iPhone X in front and iPhone 8’s back. This is also the more affordable of all phones announced today. To bring the price down Apple has packed in an LCD screen instead of OLED, aluminium instead of stainless steel on the chassis and a single camera at the rear instead of a dual camera system.

What is the A12 Bionic chipset?

The A12 Bionic is the new chipset powering the three new phones launched by Apple. It is the first 7-nanometer chipset on an Apple phone and uses neural engines to improve machine learning and augmented reality capabilities of the phones. But at the end of the day is it a faster processor than any on an iPhone before.

What is the pricing of the new iPhones in India?

The iPhone Xs is priced at Rs 99,900 for the 64GB model, Rs 1,14,900 for the 256GB model and Rs 1,34,900 for the 512GB model. The iPhone XS Max is priced Rs 1,09,900 for the 64GB model, 1,24,900 for the 256GB model and Rs 1,44,900 for the 512GB model. In comparison, the iPhone XR has a starting price of 76,900 for the 64GB model, Rs 81,900 for the 256GB model and Rs 91,900 for the 512GB model.

What is new in the Apple Watch Series 4?

Apple Watch Series 4 now has two new sizes at 40mm and 44mm giving the display a much bigger feel. Apple Watch Series 4 now has two new sizes at 40mm and 44mm giving the display a much bigger feel.

The Apple Watch Series 4 has a slew of new features. It starts with the design where the display now blends more senses in the rest of the body. It has also a larger display, though the sizes have not changed much. The Apple Watch now has two new sizes at 40mm and 44mm giving the display a much bigger feel. The crown now offers a haptic feedback while the speaker and microphone have been placed on opposite sides to improve call quality. The rear panel is now made of ceramic and comes with a ring of electrodes. The electrodes help the phone possess the ability to take ECG from the wrist, the first over the counter device to do so. There are new watch faces and complications to make better use of these features as well as others.

