Video: Apple iPhone XS beats iPhone XS Max, iPhone X in durability

Apple’s iPhone XS performs better than iPhone X, as well as iPhone XS Max, in terms of durability. This was determined through a drop test, that was posted on YouTube by TechSmartt, comparing the flagship iPhones. One must note that, during the launch of iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, Apple had claimed that both were the ‘most durable’ iPhones ever.

As per the TechSmartt durability test videos, all three iPhone X models were dropped at three different heights. The three rounds of testing involved dropping the iPhones from the pocket, followed by a head height drop, and a drop from 3 metres. For the first test, iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were dropped out of the vlogger’s jeans pocket. In this drop test, none of the phones suffer any damage (scratches, scuffs or cracks), given the stainless steel frames on them.

The next test involved dropping the flagship iPhones from the height of a user’s ear, as they would be placed during a phone call. While the iPhone X, the flagship from 2017, did suffer a crack to the side, iPhone XS Max also got scuffed during the test. On the other hand, iPhone XS escaped any wear and tear, and remained undamaged. Similar results can also be seen when all these iPhones are dropped from 3 meters. iPhone X gets smashed from the front and the back, while iPhone XS Max also suffered a crack spanning over half the screen. Meanwhile, iPhone XS remained unaffected even after this round of tests.

While Apple made its durability claim on the basis of improved glass making technology, one must note that the weight of iPhone XS Max is far greater than iPhone XS, despite very limited differences in dimensions of both phones. The video also ends with a disclaimer, stating that experiences with these phones would differ from user to user.

