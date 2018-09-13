Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR to iPhone 6s: Full list of iPhone prices in India

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR have been officially launched: A look at prices of all iPhones available in India. Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR have been officially launched: A look at prices of all iPhones available in India.

Apple iPhone XS (to be read as Ten S) series for 2018 is now officially launched along with the iPhone XR. Apple has three brand new iPhone X variants in the market. The 5.8-inch iPhone XS has a design language similar to the original iPhone X launched in 2017. The 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max is the biggest iPhone ever from the company, and also sports a stainless steel frame and glass body, like its smaller counterpart.

Both iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max come with dual 12MP+12MP cameras with improved sensors, according to Apple. They are also powered by the A12 Bionic chipset, which is a six-core processor. The neural engine in the A12 chip now has eight cores, compared to the two-cores on the earlier A11 chipset. This means that A12 can handle tasks related to machine learning and artificial intelligence more efficiently.

Then, there’s the iPhone XR, which has an LCD display compared to the OLED screens on the other variants and sports a single rear camera, unlike the dual-rear camera on the two iPhone XS variants. However, Apple has included Portrait mode on all three iPhones.

Of course for consumers in India, the big concern with the iPhone XS and iPhone XR is the pricing, and where they stand compared to older variants. We take a look comparing prices for all iPhone models listed on Apple’s India website.

Other retailers are likely to list these older iPhone models at discounted prices. The new iPhone XS and XR will likely come with no-cost EMI schemes when they launch in India, though do not expect any discount when they first go on sale .

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max: Price in India, Sale date

Thanks to currency fluctations and import duties, the phones will be costlier in India. The base Apple iPhone XS with 64GB storage costs Rs 99,900. The 256GB variant will cost you Rs 1,14,900. Finally, the most expensive variant on the list is the 512GB storage model at Rs 1,34,900. If one converts the price into dollars, the iPhone XS actually starts at $1,388 in India, which is nearly $389 more than the US price tag of $999.

The Apple iPhone XS Max will cost Rs 1,09,900 for the base 64GB variant, and the 256GB version will cost Rs 1,24,900. The 512GB version will cost Rs 1,44,900. If one converts this into dollars, Apple iPhone XS Max costs $1,527 in India. That’s $428 more than the starting price of the iPhone XS Max in the US, which is $1099.

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max go on sale in India on September 28, though it will be available in US and other countries from September 21. Apple will open iPhone XS pre-orders from September 14.

Apple iPhone XR: Price in India, Sale date

Apple’s iPhone XR in India starts at Rs 76,900 for the 64GB version. The 128GB variant will cost Rs 81,900 in India. The 256GB version of Apple iPhone XR will cost Rs 91,900. In the US, the price is $749 for the base variant, but if one were to convert the India price to USD, it is nearly over $1068, which is nearly $300 more.

The iPhone XR goes on sale in India on October 26, with pre-orders open from October 19.

Apple iPhone X 2017: Price in India, can you still buy it?

When Apple showcased its full line up of iPhones, the iPhone X from 2017 was missing. It is not longer listed on the Apple website in India, though it does appear in the drop-down menu from the list of options to pick when you are comparing iPhones.

Apple iPhone X pricing is still listed on the India website, though it has been discontinued.

According to the Apple’s India website, the iPhone X price is reflected as Rs 91,900 for 64GB while the 256GB variant costs Rs 1,06,900. Globally iPhone X has been discontinued, though online retailers like Flipkart have it listed at this price.

However, if you were planning to upgrade to an iPhone X this year, the iPhone XS despite its really high pricing makes more sense. After all, even the older iPhone X is still above Rs 90,000 in India.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: Prices in India

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were launched at a starting price of Rs 64,000 last year. Now, Apple iPhone 8 with the 4.7-inch display and single rear camera will cost Rs 59,900 for the 64GB option. The 256GB option will cost Rs 74,900, according to the official Apple website.

The bigger iPhone 8 Plus, which has a dual-rear camera and 5.5-inch display will cost Rs 69,900 for the 64GB option. The 256GB option will cost Rs 84,900. Again if one converts these prices to US dollar, they are priced at $900 and above for the Plus variant.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7: Prices in India

The official Apple website lists two variants of the iPhone 7 Plus at 32GB at Rs 49,900 and 128GB at Rs 59,900. The iPhone 7 is more ‘affordable’ with 32GB version listed at Rs 39,909, and the 128GB version listed at Rs 49,900. The iPhone 7 series was the first with dual cameras, (on the Plus variant) and it has no headphone jack. It also comes with IP67 water-dust resistance.

Apple iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6, SE: Price in India

Apple iPhone 6s Plus with 32GB storage is officially listed at Rs 34,900. The 128GB option is listed at Rs 44,900. For the iPhone 6s, prices start at Rs 29,900 for the base 32GB version and 128GB variant costs Rs 39,900. The iPhone 6 and SE are no longer listed on the website, indicating they are officially discontinued.

