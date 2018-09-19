Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR battery sizes revealed

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR battery size and RAM details reveals. Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR battery size and RAM details reveals.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR battery sizes have now been revealed thanks to a Chinese certification listing, where the company is required to reveal the sizes. Keep in mind that Apple does not officially list the battery size on its website for its iPhones nor does it reveal these during the launch keynote.

According to China’s MyDrivers, the details are listed on China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website which has granted certification for the new iPhones. The listing also reveals that the iPhone XS series comes with 4GB RAM, while iPhone XR has 3GB RAM on board.

According to the listing, the iPhone XS Max has a 3,174 mAh battery, while the iPhone XS has a 2,658 mAh battery and the iPhone XR has a 2,942 mAh battery. It also looks like the iPhone XS has a smaller battery compared to the 2,716mAh on the iPhone X from 2017.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max will officially go on sale from September 21 in the US and other key markets. In India, the phones will be up for pre-order from September 21, and go on sale on September 28. The iPhone XR is only launching in October, with pre-orders opening on October 19, while the sale will begin from October 26.

Also read: Apple iPhone XS Max review blog

In terms of pricing, iPhone XS will start at Rs 99,900, while the 256GB variant will cost Rs 1,14,900, and the 512GB costs Rs 1,34,900. With iPhone XS Max, the starting price is Rs 109,900 for the 64GB version, Rs 1,24,900 for the 256GB variant, and the most expensive is the 512GB storage at Rs 1,44,900. Coming to the iPhone XR, it will start at Rs 76,900 for the 64GB variant, Rs 81,900 for the 128GB option, while the 256GB version will cost Rs 91,900.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd