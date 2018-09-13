Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR announced with Apple Watch with ECG

Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone Xr along with Apple Watch Series 4 announced: Details on price in India, specifications and features. Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone Xr along with Apple Watch Series 4 announced: Details on price in India, specifications and features.

The predictions were almost right, again. Apple on Wednesday launched three new iPhones — the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR — with different price points and aimed at different users. Also, Apple finally brought in dual SIM considering markets like India and packed its eSIM technology into the new phones. In India, the iPhone Xs will be priced Rs 99,900 onwards and the iPhone Xs Max will be priced from Rs 1,09,900 going on sale in India from September 28. Apple iPhone Xr will start at Rs 76,900 and go on pre-orders from October 19.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who hosted the keynote at the event at the new Steve Jobs Theatre inside Apple Park, said there 2 billionth iOS device will be sold soon. And helping the cause is the Apple Watch, which is now the number 1 watch in the world, and not just the top smartwatch.

Apple Watch is going to the next level with an upgrade to the screen size in the same body with new watch faces and complications. However, the best feature is the inclusion of electrodes at the back that makes this the first over the counter device to offer ECG. It also has a ceramic back and offers better connectivity. It also uses a new processor, the S4.

Cook said the iPhone X has changed the industry and is now the top smartphone in the world, also clocking a 98 per cent customer satisfaction rating. The iPhone Xs, he said, was the most advanced the company has evert created.

Apple’s Phill Schiller said this phone has a 5.8-inch display and a stainless steel body with a better Retina OLED display. There will be a 6.5-inch version too, called the iPhone Xs Max. This is the biggest iPhone ever.

The phones will also be the fastest with the A12 Bionic processor, the first 7nm chip in the industry with a neutral engine and a 6-core CPU. Apple claims the new process will help apps launch 30 per cent faster. The machine learning capabilities will be nine times faster, but using a tenth of the power as before. So you can expect developers to use machine learning features more in the their apps from now.

The camera on the iPhone Xs is better with two 12MP cameras and a TrueTone flash as well as integration with the A12 Bionic processor to offer features like Smart HDR, even adjustable depth of field. Schiller said this was the advent of computational photography.

The iPhone Xr is meant to be a more affordable iPhone and will have a 6.1-inch LCD screen with liquid Retina display in place of the OLED and aluminium body instead of steel. This has a 12MP single camera at the back.

Earlier, Thomas Husson of Forrester Research said the success of Apple’s new products will depend on the many details to be announced and on a perfect execution. “I would expect the announcement to reinforce the perception that Apple has no choice but to demonstrate it can reduce its dependency on iPhone sales. Because it is a human-centered and ideas-driven marketing company, Apple can and will leverage its iconic brand to enter new adjacent markets and territories,” he told IndianExpress.com. Husson said Apple should move away from a product-centric approach to build a more conversational, emotion-rich, digital lifestyle relationship with their own customers. “This is the critical success factor to develop its service business and remain the most valuable brand worldwide in the coming years.”

Disclaimer: The writer is in California on the invite of Apple.

