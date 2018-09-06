Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and 6.1-inch LCD iPhone prices leaked

Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and 6.1-inch iPhone 9 prices leaked online. (Image source: Reuters) Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and 6.1-inch iPhone 9 prices leaked online. (Image source: Reuters)

Apple iPhone Xs series launches on September 12, and we are now seeing more leaks take place around the upcoming devices. Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and a 6.1-inch iPhone with LCD display are expected at the launch event. Now in a another set of leaks coming from Germany, prices of the iPhone Xs series have been revealed online.

According to a report on macerkopf.de, which had earlier revealed the September 12 launch date, the iPhone Xs will have a price of €909, while the iPhone Xs Max will have a price tag of €1,149. The prices are for the base 64GB variant. Apple is expected to charge another €170 for the bigger 256GB variant. The base 6.1-inch LCD version will have a price of €799. The report also indicates that the prices will be similar to the Euro prices from last year for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X 2017.

If Apple does stick with the same pricing, it means the iPhone Xs will start at $799 while the iPhone Xs Max will be around $999. The cheapest iPhone, or the iPhone 9 as some call it will cost $699. Converting to Indian rupees, this comes to Rs 57,364 for the iPhone Xs, Rs 71,723 for the iPhone Xs Max and Rs 50,184 for the iPhone 9. But of course these will not be the prices for the iPhone Xs series in India.

Keep in mind that Apple’s iPhone series is usually much more expensive in India. Also with the current dollar-rupee currency fluctuation and the rupee continuing to fall against the US dollar, Apple is likely to stick with a higher pricing in India when it launches the iPhone Xs series here. Currency fluctuations are playing havoc with a lot of smartphone companies right now, and it is unlikely that Apple’s pricing will not be impacted by the same.

With current state of currency depreciation, do not be surprised if the iPhone Xs Max crosses the Rs 1 lakh price tag for the base variant at launch.

Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max will comes with OLED displays, dual-rear cameras with support for Portrait mode, 2X zoom, and dual-OIS on both sensors. The iPhone 9 or the 6.1-inch LCD variant will continue with the single rear camera at the back, though this too will have Face ID on the front and a True Depth camera.

