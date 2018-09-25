Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max: Airtel, Jio to offer eSIM option in India

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max: Both Airtel and Jio will offer eSIM option in India. Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max: Both Airtel and Jio will offer eSIM option in India.

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are currently up for pre-orders in India. The latest iPhones will go on sale from September 28 for a starting price of Rs 99,900. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max however, offer dual-SIM features, but unlike other smartphones which have a dedicated second SIM slot, Apple is taking the eSIM route.

So will India users be able to experience the dual-SIM option on Apple iPhone XS? Yes, if they are on Airtel or Reliance Jio’s network, as both these network providers will have the eSIM option.

For starters, Airtel has confirmed that those who buy the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max will have eSIM feature available on their network. However, for now this is only being offered to Airtel’s postpaid customers. The company has not confirmed if it will offer this facility to prepaid customers in the future. It has not given too many details on the kind of plans that eSIM on iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max will offer.

Coming to Reliance Jio, this will also offer the eSIM feature on Apple’s latest iPhones. Jio is extending this to both its prepaid and postpaid customers. The company claims it is only service provider in the country to offer eSIM activation for prepaid users. Once again details on the plans for those who opt for eSIM feature are not clear.

Keep in mind that both are offering eSIM on the Apple Watch Series 3 LTE as well. However, in that case, the eSIM is just mirroring the number from the iPhone. With another eSIM on the iPhone XS series, users have the option of picking up a different number.

Apple has noted on its website that the dual SIM support will be available via a free software update later this fall. The website also notes that use of Dual SIM requires two wireless service plans. It is unclear if these eSIM options in India will support international roaming for Apple customers.

The iPhone XR, which launches on October 26 will also support a dual SIM option via the eSIM feature. With the eSIM, Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max users can switch between the eSIM and regular SIM connections in their phone, but can use only one at a time as Apple is using a dual standby option.

Users will be able to pick a default number from which they prefer to make calls, send SMS, rely for data, etc.

