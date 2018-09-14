Apple iPhone XS series pre-order on Airtel online store open Sept 21

iPhone XS series can be pre-ordered on Airtel online store starting September 21, and iPhone XR from October 19. iPhone XS series can be pre-ordered on Airtel online store starting September 21, and iPhone XR from October 19.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR will soon be available on the Airtel online store. The iPhone XS series can be pre-ordered starting September 21, and iPhone XR from October 19. The new Apple phones will go on sale beginning September 28. Details on whether there will be launch offers as well, is unclear at this point.

Apple iPhone XS Max price in India is Rs 1,09,900 for the base 64GB storage variant, and the 256GB version will cost Rs 1,24,900. The 512GB version is priced at Rs 1,44,900. iPhone XS will cost Rs 99,900 for 64GB storage model, while 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,14,900. The higher-end 512GB storage option costs Rs 1,34,900.

Apple iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS will be in available in space grey, silver in addition to a new gold finish. The phones go on sale in India on September 28. iPhone XS pre-orders will open from September 14.

Apple’s iPhone XR price in India starts at Rs 76,900 for the 64GB version. The 128GB variant will cost Rs 81,900 in India. The 256GB version of Apple iPhone XR will cost Rs 91,900. The iPhone XR goes on sale in India on October 26, with pre-orders open from October 19.

Also read: Apple’s older iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s get price cut, here are details

Apple’s 5.8-inch iPhone XS has a design language similar to the original iPhone X launched in 2017. The 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max is the biggest iPhone ever from the company, and also sports a stainless steel frame and glass body, like iPhone XS.

Both iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max come with dual 12MP+12MP cameras with improved sensors, according to Apple. The phones are powered by the A12 Bionic chipset, which is a six-core processor. The neural engine in the A12 chip now has eight cores, compared to the two-cores on the earlier A11 chipset to handle tasks related to machine learning and artificial intelligence more efficiently.

Read more: Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR first impression: More power, better cameras

iPhone XR has an LCD display compared to the OLED screens on the other variants and sports a single rear camera, unlike the dual-rear camera on the two iPhone XS variants. However, Apple has included Portrait mode on all three iPhones.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd