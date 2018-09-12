Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs Plus expected price, specifications, features: All you need to know

Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xc, iPhone Xs Plus Price, Specifications: Apple iPhone Xs series will be unveiled today at 10.30 pm IST by the company. Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xc, iPhone Xs Plus Price, Specifications: Apple iPhone Xs series will be unveiled today at 10.30 pm IST by the company.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone Xr, iPhone XS Plus Expected Price, Specifications, Features: Apple will launch its three new iPhones today at the Steve Jobs Theatre in the Apple Park Campus in California. Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Plus and iPhone Xc or iPhone Xr will be revealed today, along with new iPads, and Apple Watch 4. Whether Apple unveils a new MacBook and successor to the AirPods is something we don’t know for certain just yet.

Here’s a look at expected specifications and price of Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xr and iPhone Xs Plus

Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Plus: Expected specifications

Apple iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus will be the main devices launched at the event. Apple iPhone Xs series will try and build on the success of the iPhone X (iPhone 10), which was launched last year. Various leaks, pictures and analyst notes have confirmed that iPhone Xs will have a 5.8-inch display, which will be the same as the 2017 iPhone X.

The iPhone Xs Plus will have a 6.5-inch display, making it the biggest iPhone ever. And yes, both these iPhones will continue to have an OLED display with the edge-to-edge design, which also makes them more expensive. The notch is not going anywhere this year either.

It remains to be seen if Apple does introduce Apple Pencil support on these iPhones, as some reports have claimed. Noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo indicated that this feature won’t be coming this year.

Apple iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus are both expected to have 4GB RAM, according to a report by TrendForce, though don’t expect the company to confirm this at the launch event. Apple will only reveal the storage versions, and this time there could be a 512GB option on the list for the iPhone Xs Plus.

Apple iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus will both have dual-rear cameras, while the front camera will continue with all the extra hardware for Face ID. We will have to wait and see what tweaks and improvements Apple does with the camera, compared to the original iPhone X. The triple rear camera on the iPhone Xs Plus seems very unlikely at this point.

Apple iPhone Xs Plus is likely to have a 3000-3400 mAh 2-cell battery, according to a recent note by Kuo, which was reported by MacRumors. The smaller iPhone Xs will have a 2600 mAh battery which will also be a 2-cell, according to his note. However, again don’t expect Apple to confirm any of this.

Finally, what is certain is that the new Apple iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus will be powered by the A12 chipset, the latest processor from the company. Whether Apple introduces 5G compatibility for the future isn’t certain. Both new iPhones will run iOS 12 out of the box.

Apple iPhone Xr: Expected specifications

Apple iPhone Xr – or iPhone Xc has some reports have called it – will be the third variant on the list. It will have a bigger 6.1-inch LCD display, and not an OLED screen like the other two. However, it will have an edge-to-edge display design and have Face ID on the front as well. Like the two other iPhone Xs devices, this will have a notch as well.

Apple iPhone Xr will also get a single camera on the back. On the design front it will have a aluminium sides, not stainless steel like the other two variants. The glass back design is expected to continue on this variant as well. But the big difference is the single rear camera.

Apple iPhone Xr will also run iOS 12 when it goes on sale and will be powered by the A12 chipset as well. Reports claim this version will have 2GB RAM, unlike 4GB on the other two, though again we do not expect Apple to reveal this.

Another bit to keep in mind about the iPhone Xr is that it might not go on sale till end of September or early October. Apple analysts like Kuo and Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty have hinted at production delays due to the display manufacturing process. Again we will have to wait and see if this turns out to be true.

Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Plus: Expected sale date, price in India, etc

Reports have claimed the new iPhone Xs series will be up for pre-order from September 14, and go on sale on September 21, which is nearly a week after pre-orders open. This is what Apple has done in the past when it comes to iPhone launches. Of course, the price is the most awaited part of an iPhone launch. We do not expect the price in India to be confirmed till after the event.

Apple iPhone Xs will start at $999 pricing, according to various reports, which will be the same as the original iPhone X. However, the iPhone Xs Plus could cross the $1000 price mark for the base variant. According to a CNBC report, Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan expects the price to be $1049.

However, Apple analyst Kuo believes the iPhone Xs will be priced lower at $899, while the iPhone Xs Plus will start at $999.

In India, the currency fluctuation and the fact that Apple products face an import duty means, the starting prices in India will be much higher than the iPhone X when it launched. Don’t be surprised if the starting price of iPhone Xs is above Rs 90,000 in India.

Apple iPhone Xr: Expected sale date, price in India, etc

Supposed to be the budget iPhone, the Xr may not have a ‘budget’ price tag. While Kuo expects it to go on sale later at a starting price of $600 to $699, which is not so expensive. However, other analysts expect it to start at $749 and going up all the way to $899, which is certainly not budget pricing.

Keep in mind this variant could be delayed due to production issues, and might not go on sale on September 21, like the other iPhones. Either way, don’t expect iPhone Xr to be cheap when it comes to India.

