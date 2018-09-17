Apple iPhone XS pre-orders ‘lower than expected’: Ming Chi-Kuo

Pre-orders for the iPhone XS have been “lower than expected”, claims Ming Chi-Kuo, a well-known analyst. Pre-orders for the iPhone XS have been “lower than expected”, claims Ming Chi-Kuo, a well-known analyst.

Pre-orders for the iPhone XS have been ‘lower than expected’, claims Ming Chi-Kuo, a well-known analyst. This is probably due to a lack of design changes – after all, the device looks exactly the same as the iPhone X. According to Kuo, the model will only account for10 to 15 per cent of shipments of the new phones.

Moving on the iPhone XS Max, Kuo says the demand for the 6.5-inch model is high in China due to the gold colour option, larger screen, and dual-SIM support. Kuo believes the XS Max will make up about 30 per cent of the new phones. Meanwhile, Kuo increased his forecast for the iPhone XR, which according to him will account for 55 to 60 per cent of shipments of the 2018 iPhone lineup. The analyst believes that shipments of the new iPhones will slightly increase year over year to 75-80 million units.

As expected, the demand for the Apple Watch Series 4 is better than expected due to improve functions like a bigger display and a built-in ECG scanner. He expects Apple Watch shipments to increase to 18 million units in 2018.

Earlier last week, Apple launched three new iPhones including the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. While the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are its flagship devices, the iPhone XR is an entry-level device. All the phones feature Apple’s A12 Bionic processor, wireless charging support, and Face ID. The new iPhones and Apple Watch are available for pre-order in the US.

