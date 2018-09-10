Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xc and iPhone Xs Plus will be the names; prices leaked again

Apple 2018 iPhones will be called iPhone XS, iPhone XC and iPhone XS Plus, according to a new report (Image Source: Bloomberg) Apple 2018 iPhones will be called iPhone XS, iPhone XC and iPhone XS Plus, according to a new report (Image Source: Bloomberg)

Apple might have decided on the names of the 2018 iPhone lineup. As per an image spotted by MacOkatara, a Japanese tech blog, the devices will be called iPhone Xs, iPhone Xc and iPhone Xs Plus. All three phones will be launched at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park on September 12, which is also expected to showcase the launch of Apple watch Series 4, as well as a new lineup of iPads and MacBooks.

The image, part of a Chinese mobile carrier presentation, held the name of all three iPhones, with their corresponding screen sizes and expected prices. As part of the presentation slide, which was posted on Weibo, their prices in China were also showcased. While the 5.8-inch iPhone, or iPhone Xs, has been priced at 7388 yuan (Rs 77,657 approx.), the 6.5-inch iPhone model, or iPhone Xs Plus, could be available at 8388 yuan (Rs 88,168 approx.).

Meanwhile, the iPhone Xc, the 6.1-inch LED iPhone, has been priced at 5888 yuan (Rs 61,890 approx.). As per MacRumours, it appears as if a dual-SIM variant of the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus will also be launched, though it could go on sale at a later date. Again it remains to be seen if Apple does adopt a dual-SIM strategy for all three iPhones.

Also read: Here’s why a 6.5-inch Apple iPhone Xs Plus won’t be a surprise on September 12

While it has been known that the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone was to be called iPhone Xs, the name of its 6.5-inch variant has changed to iPhone Xs Plus from the speculated name of iPhone Xs Max. Also, this is the first occasion on which the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone has been named, and it picks up a trend last followed with the fifth generation iPhones, that saw the launch of iPhone 5c.

Apple iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus will sport dual-rear cameras, while the iPhone Xc will continue with a single rear camera. All three iPhones will have Face ID on the front, according to analyst reports. The budget iPhone Xc could go on sale later, according to some analysts as it might be facing some production delays.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd