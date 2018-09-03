Apple iPhone XS, iPhone 9 launch: When, what time is Apple’s September event?

Apple will launch the newest lineup of iPhones, the iPhone XS and the iPhone 9, at its annual launch on September 12. Apple will launch the newest lineup of iPhones, the iPhone XS and the iPhone 9, at its annual launch on September 12.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone 9 launch on September 12: Apple will launch the newest lineup of iPhones at its annual launch on September 12. The iPhone XS and iPhone 9 will be unveiled at the event, along with the new Apple Watch Series 4. A revamped MacBook Air and new iPads could also be on the cards.

The company had recently sent out invites for the launch event, set to take place at the Steve Jobs theatre, located at the Apple Park campus.

Apple iPhone 2018 launch event: When is the event, timing?

Apple’s annual iPhone launch event takes place on September 12. The date was recently confirmed by the company’s official invite. The event will start from 10am PST local time, which will be 10.30 pm IST. As always there will be a livestream for the iPhone launch event as well.

Interested users can catch the event from the Apple TV app on their iPhone/iPad/MacBook/iPod, or by opening the Apple website from their region via Safari. Windows 10 users will able to watch the event on Microsoft Edge explorer. The link for the Apple event is https://www.apple.com/apple-events/september-2018/

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone 9: Expected specifications

The iPhone lineup will include three devices, which will be called the iPhone XS and iPhone 9. So far, several leaks have emerged around the iPhone XS, which is expected to be the name for both the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhones. The difference between the phones, besides the display size, will be Apple Pencil support on the bigger iPhone XS.

The new iPhones will be powered by the A12 chipset from Apple, which will likely be an improvement on last year’s A11 Bionic chip.

Both phones will come with an OLED display, and will come with gesture-based controls and Face ID. The 5.8-inch iPhone XS could cost around $800 (Rs 56,855 approx.), while the phone’s 6.5-inch model, expected to have a dual-SIM variant, could start from $1000 (Rs 71,065 approx.).

While the iPhone 9 is also expected to launch and it will sport a 6.1-inch LCD display, and possible dual-SIM variants.

