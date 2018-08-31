Apple iPhone XS leaked image: New gold colour confirmed in official image ahead of September 12 launch

Apple iPhone XS: 9to5Mac has posted on its site exclusive image of two OLED phones, which will come with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch display sizes. Both will be called iPhone XS. (Image: 9to5Mac) Apple iPhone XS: 9to5Mac has posted on its site exclusive image of two OLED phones, which will come with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch display sizes. Both will be called iPhone XS. (Image: 9to5Mac)

iPhone XS: Apple has confirmed an event for September 12, where it is expected to unveil three new iPhone models, along with Apple Watch Series 2, AirPods 2, and more products. Ahead of launch, 9to5Mac has posted on its site exclusive image of two OLED phones, which will come with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch display sizes. A third entry-level phone with LCD display is expected to have 6.1-inch screen.

As per the 9to5Mac report, both the OLED iPhone models will be called iPhone XS. The new phones will reportedly feature the same glass back design with stainless steel frames that we saw on the iPhone X. Both the iPhone XS models will be made available in a gold colour option. To recall, a gold colour option for the unreleased iPhone X was previously leaked in a document by Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The phone has a gold stainless steel frame with a gold glass back.

Apple iPhone XS will come with edge-to-edge display like the original iPhone X. The Face ID feature is expected on all three new iPhone 2018 models. The report adds that Apple is expected to release the iPhone XS models by the end of September.

Apple’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will be an affordable model. It is said to come with a design similar to iPhone X, though it will sport aluminum edges instead of the iPhone X’s stainless steel casing. As per Bloomberg, the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will perhaps be the “most significant phone”. Kuo claims that the 6.1-inch iPhone will ship “slightly later” than the two OLED models, as per its production schedule.

Apple’s September 12 event will be held at the Steve Jobs theatre adjoining the new Apple Campus. To recall, Apple Park campus was opened last year, which is when iPhone X was launched as part of the tenth-anniversary celebration. This year, the Cupertino technology giant is also expected to unveil the Watch Series 4, an entry-level MacBook Air, MacBook, Mac Mini, iPads with FaceID, and AirPods 2 in addition to the new iPhone variants.

