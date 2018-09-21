Apple iPhone XS has smaller battery size than iPhone X, confirms new teardown

The new iPhone XS consists of a single L-shaped battery unit. (Image: FixjeiPhone) The new iPhone XS consists of a single L-shaped battery unit. (Image: FixjeiPhone)

Apple recently launched three new iPhones – iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. The devices are set to go on sale in various parts of the world starting today, and we already have got a complete teardown of the new iPhone XS, done by a Dutch website FixjeiPhone.

The video compares internals of the iPhone XS to the older iPhone X, and shows how the new iPhone has evolved The first thing that is noticeable in the video is that the display is now much harder to lift compared to the iPhone X. This is due to Apple adding extra watertight seals to attain IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Apple iPhone XS with its IP68 rating can be submerged in fresh water up to two meters for 30 minutes.

In the teardown, we see that Apple has used an L-shaped battery on the new iPhone XS. Apple did use an L-shaped battery on the iPhone X also, but to get the L-shape, the company utilised two separate battery units. However, the new iPhone XS consists of a single L-shaped battery unit.

Also Read: Apple iPhone XS: Does it make sense to upgrade from iPhone 8, or older phones?

Interestingly, Apple has also reduced battery capacity this time with the iPhone XS, but hasn’t compromised on the performance. The new iPhone XS is backed by a 2,658mAh battery, whereas its predecessor the iPhone X consisted a 2,716mAh battery. Due to the Apple’s new 7-nanometer A12 Bionic chip, the company says that the new iPhone XS will last up to 30 minutes longer than the iPhone X.

Apple iPhone XS is priced at Rs 99,900 in India for the base 64GB variant. The iPhone XS Max is priced at Rs 1,09,900 for the 64GB option. Apple’s iPhone XS series is now up for pre-orders in India, and it will go on sale on from September 28.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd