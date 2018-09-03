Apple iPhone XS image in gold colour leaked online once again

Apple iPhone XS in gold colour showcased in new leak. Image via Ben Geskin on Twitter. Apple iPhone XS in gold colour showcased in new leak. Image via Ben Geskin on Twitter.

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone 9 devices are expected to launch on September 12 with the company already sending out invites for a launch event. Last week, 9to5Mac had revealed both the OLED variants of iPhone XS and the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4 in a set of exclusive images. Now, another set of images have leaked online showcasing the upcoming iPhone XS in gold colour.

The latest images come from tipster Ben Geskin, who runs the Twitter handle VenyaGeskin1. He has shared images of the iPhone XS in gold coloured variant on his Twitter handle, showcasing the front and back of the upcoming device. Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone XS series in more colour options this time around, with reports also indicating that a blue-coloured variant could be revealed at launch.

Geskin’s images of the iPhone XS are similar to the images shared earlier by 9to5Mac, with a similar wallpaper as seen on the earlier phones. It looks like the iPhone XS will continue with the vertical dual-rear camera at the back, and notched display with all the Face ID hardware packed into it. The display will be an edge-to-edge one with minimal bezels just like the previous iPhone X.

According to 9to5Mac, both the new 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones will be called iPhone XS. Earlier it was expected that the bigger 6.5-inch variant will be called iPhone X Plus when it launches. Reports have also said the bigger 6.5-inch iPhone XS will support the Apple Pencil or stylus feature. This will be the biggest iPhone ever introduced by Apple, and also the most expensive one on the list with a starting price of $999.

Apple iPhone XS with the 5.8-inch variant will be starting at around $800-$900, according to leaks. A third iPhone with a single rear camera will also be unveiled at the event, which some reports claim will be called iPhone 9.

Read more: Apple iPhone XS leaked image shows new gold colour option ahead of September 12 launch

According to leaks, iPhone 9 or the LCD variant will have a 6.1-inch edge-to-edge display, Face ID and a single rear camera. It remains to be seen whether it will support Portrait mode at the front given it will likely have a TrueDepth camera for supporting Face ID.

The iPhone 9 or the 6.1-inch variant will also be the most affordable one on the list, with a starting price of $600 to $700. It has been claimed that a dual-SIM variant of the same will launch in markets like China. Apple Watch Series 4, new MacBook Air, AirPods 2 and new iPads with Face ID are also expected at the launch.

