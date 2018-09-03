Apple iPhone XS concept video reveals colour and design details of upcoming iPhone models

iPhone XS concept video reveals a glass rear panel and dual rear cameras (Image Source: ConceptsiPhone) iPhone XS concept video reveals a glass rear panel and dual rear cameras (Image Source: ConceptsiPhone)

Apple is preparing for its annual launch event on September 12 where the company is widely anticipated to unwrap the new 2018 iPhone models. A concept video has now revealed the upcoming iPhone models in all its glory. The video based on a recent leak shows off the supposed iPhone XS colour and design details.

The concept video revealing the iPhone models from varied angles show two variants of the upcoming iPhone XS likely with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch screens. From what one can observe, the iPhone XS may feature a glossy gold finish and glass rear panel along with Apple logo coated in gold colour. The dual rear cameras are stacked in a position similar to what we have seen on the iPhone X. The physical buttons are placed on the left side. The video posted by ConceptsiPhone (created by an ‘Apple fan’ Lee Gunho) is based on iPhone XS renders that leaked last week. Considering that the video is recreated based on leaked images we would recommend readers to take it with a grain of salt.

Previous reports have suggested that the 2018 iPhone lineup may include three models which will be dubbed as iPhone XS and iPhone 9. Several leaks indicate that iPhone 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch variants will come under the moniker iPhone XS. Besides the difference in screen size, the bigger variant is said to have Apple Pencil support. The new iPhone models are expected to carry Apple’s upcoming A12 chip. Reports reveal that the new A12 chipset will be 20 per cent faster and consume 40 per cent less power. This chipset is said to be fabricated on 7nm manufacturing process. Both iPhone XS models will likely sport OLED panels. Meanwhile, iPhone 9 is said to feature a 6.1-inch LCD panel.

As for the pricing, rumours reveal that the iPhone XS 5.8-inch variant could cost around $800 (roughly Rs 56,855), while the phone’s 6.5-inch model, is tipped to come for a cost starting from $1000 (roughly Rs 71,065). The iPhone XS bigger variant and iPhone 9 are expected to have dual-SIM variants.

