Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max first week sales better than iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X combined: Report

Apple’s recently-launched iPhone Xs and iPhone XS Max had better sales figures in its first week compared to last years iPhones combined, said a report by Flurry Analytics. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max price starts at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.

According to the report, Apple generated seven per cent more revenue with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max compared to its first week of sales compared to the combined sales of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 10. The report is based on the number of device activations that happened during the said period. Additionally, the report states the number is expected to shoot up when the iPhone XR goes up for sale later this month.

It further states that the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max gained a combined market share of 1.1 per cent which compared to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus’s 0.76 per cent is 0.34 per cent more. However, in terms of market penetration, the iPhone 7 is at the first position with 15.40 per cent, iPhone 7 Plus claims the second position with 12.73 per cent and the iPhone 6S comes in third with 12.40 per cent.

According to an earlier report by Ming-Chi Kuo, all three variants are expected to grow slightly up to 80 million units for the 2018 holiday quarter. The new iPhone XR will make up for about 60 per cent of the shipments.

