Apple iPhone XR’s successor to come in Green and Lavender Purple colour options: Report

Apple’s current lineup of iPhone including the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max also come with a cheaper alternative, the iPhone XR. Apple is expected to release a successor to the iPhone XR this year along with its iPhone XI lineup. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will be replacing the Blue and Coral colour options of the iPhone XR with Green and Lavender Purple.

Gurman has posted images of what appears to be pieces of broken glass back panels showing the new colour variants of the upcoming iPhone XR successor.

To recall, the current generation iPhone XR comes in Black, Red, White, Yellow, Blue and Coral colour options.

Mark Gurman also tweeted images of the case mouldings for this year’s iPhone models, showing that the upcoming iPhone XI series of smartphones will come with a triple camera setup on the back similar to the ones we have seen in earlier leaks.

According to earlier leaks, iPhone XR’s successor will sport a similar design to the current gen iPhone XR. It is expected to still feature an LCD display, however, it might come with a dual camera setup on the back instead of a single camera.

And here’s what appear to be your next-generation iPhone XR colors (lavender purple and green instead of blue and coral) as @idanbo reported earlier this week: https://t.co/KQQ6JKmZg9 pic.twitter.com/7k3WZC2ZUi — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 14, 2019

To recall, Apple recently introduced a permanent price cut to the iPhone XR, bringing its price to Rs 59,900. The device is currently available across all major online platforms and offline stores.