Apple iPhone XR will have a ‘Better Than Expected’ demand: Ming Chi-Kuo

Apple iPhone XR will be adopted more readily than before, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple iPhone XR will sell better than the iPhone 8 did last year, claims famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In an investor released today (via Apple Insider), Kuo said that the iPhone XR demand remains high along with improved supply in October. In fact, Apple is expected to sell anywhere between 36 to 38 million iPhone XR in the fourth quarter of 2018, up from the original estimates of 33 to 35 million units.

Kuo is expecting the iPhone XR to outsell the iPhone 8 because of its large display, longer battery life, dual-SIM support, and a new form factor. Overall, Apple could be expected to ship between 78 and 83 million iPhones in Q4 2018. The 2017 shipments for the same period stood at 77.3 million iPhones.

Apple launched the iPhone XR, alongside the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max at the company’s annual hardware refresh event last month. In India, the iPhone XR will be made available for pre-orders from October 19, while its sale will begin from October 26. The iPhone XR price in India starts at Rs 76,900 for the base model.

On the specifications side, iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch LCD display (1792×828) resolution at 326 ppi. The phone’s design includes an all-glass body, that provides wireless charging support, and an aluminium frame on the side. Apple iPhone XR runs the A12 Bionic chipset and runs on OS 12, like the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. It sports a 12MP rear camera, a 7MP TrueDepth front camera that supports Face ID. iPhone XR is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

