Apple iPhone Xr will be the 6.1-inch variant, to launch later due to supply issues: Report

Apple iPhone Xr will the name of the 6.1-inch LCD variant of the iPhone X 2018. (Image of iPhone 8 Plus. Reuters) Apple iPhone Xr will the name of the 6.1-inch LCD variant of the iPhone X 2018. (Image of iPhone 8 Plus. Reuters)

Apple’s 6.1-inch LCD variant of the iPhone could be called the iPhone Xr, according to a Bloomberg report. Apple is due to launch all three iPhones on September 12, which is tomorrow at the Steve Jobs Theatre in the Apple Park campus.

The Bloomberg report notes that 6.1-inch iPhone Xr will have an LCD display, which has already been reported. The iPhone Xr will have aluminum on the sides, unlike stainless steel on the more premium iPhone Xs series. It will also come in more colours, and we have seen several leaks regarding this.

Meanwhile, noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo is predicting a delay in the sale of this 6.1-inch iPhone. According to Kuo’s latest prediction in an investor note, which was accessed by 9to5Mac, iPhone Xr will only launch in late September or early October due to quality issues of assembly and display.

This is not the first time Kuo has predicted a delay in the 6.1-inch iPhone. He had also said the same thing in an earlier note. Another analyst Katy Huberty from Morgan Stanley had also reported a similar delay in the LCD iPhone’s production. In her report, which was quoted by 9to5Mac, she had said that there were issues with the “LED backlight leakage”, which resulted in a one month delay in production of the 6.1-inch variant.

Read more: Why Apple’s iPhone Xs series could trigger upgrades by iPhone 6, iPhone 7 users

Coming to the price of the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, Bloomberg says it is expected to cost between $699 to $749, which has also been reported earlier. The report is quoting Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall who wrote this in a note to investors.

However, he also added that the $699 price was unlikely and Apple will go for a higher pricing. If one goes by this pricing, the more ‘affordable’ option on the list, might not be so affordable.

An earlier CNBC report has claimed that the prices of iPhone 2018 series will be higher than what Wall Street expects. The report pegged the iPhone Xs with the 5.8-inch display and a similar design to the original iPhone X will cost $999, while the iPhone Xs Max or iPhone Xs Plus will cost more than $1000. Keep in mind these prices are for the 64GB base variants. Apple is also expected to introduce a 512GB variant of the iPhone Xs Plus

Overall, it looks like the budget iPhone will not exactly come cheap, and could be in limited supply. This variant of the iPhone will also continue with a single-rear camera, which we previously saw on the 4.7-inch iPhone 8. Apple will also add Face ID on the front of the new iPhone Xr or the 6.1-inch LCD variant.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd