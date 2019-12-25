Apple iPhone XR was the world’s best selling smartphone in Q3 2019

Announced last year, the iPhone XR gave a lot of people a reason to upgrade to a new iPhone. Announced last year, the iPhone XR gave a lot of people a reason to upgrade to a new iPhone.

Apple’s iPhone XR was so popular that it outsold every other smartphone in the third quarter of 2019. Counterpoint Research estimates that the iPhone XR has been the best selling smartphone in the first, second and third quarters. It’s also the best selling iPhone across all markets. On a market share basis, the iPhone XR accounted for 3 per cent of total global smartphone sales.

Announced last year, the iPhone XR gave a lot of people a reason to upgrade to a new iPhone. At $749, it offered top-end specifications as far as the performance goes. The success of the iPhone XR clearly shows that average consumers do not care about screens with higher refresh rates and quad-camera setups. For your information, the iPhone XR sports a 720p display and a single rear-facing camera,

Not just other major markets, the iPhone XR also performed well in India, a market often seen as Apple’s weakest spot. Apple officially retails the iPhone XR at Rs 49,990, though it can be purchased for Rs 45,000 after cashback. For Apple, the iPhone XR was more than a gamble. It only brought in new customers to the Apple ecosystem but also helped Apple push out more iPhones in the market.

iPhone 11, Redmi 7A among top-selling smartphones

Apart from the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 also managed it to make it to the top ten list. The entry of the iPhone 11 into the top ten list is less surprising, though. With the iPhone 11, Apple repeated the same formula that made the iPhone XR successful. It wouldn’t be surprising if the iPhone 11 continues to perform exceedingly well, even taking over the iPhone XR in popularity by the second half of 2020. The iPhone 11 starts at Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage model.

Here were the top-selling smartphones in the third quarter of 2019:

1.) Apple iPhone XR

2.) Samsung Galaxy A10

3.) Samsung Galaxy A50

4.)Oppo A9

5.)Apple iPhone 11

6.)Oppo A5s

7.)Samsung Galaxy A20

8.)Oppo A5

9.)Xiaomi Redmi 7A

10.)Huawei P30

Apple’s 2020 plans unveiled: Five iPhone models expected

Apple could launch as many as five iPhones next year. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to launch five iPhones, including four 5G-enabled high-end models and a sequel to the iPhone SE from 2016. For the past few years, Apple debuted three iPhone models at its fall event in September. If Apple releases five iPhones next year, it would signal a shift in strategy.

