Apple iPhone XR shipments could delay due to a problem with LCD display notch: Report

Apple recently unveiled the all-new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. The new line-up has followed some design cues from the last year’s iPhone X, courtesy of notched display and overall design. Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will go on sale this month itself. But the iPhone XR, which also happens to be one of the main attractions this year, will not be available until late October, possibly due to both software and hardware issue, suggests a new report.

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS are already up for pre-orders. They will go on sale for the first time in select countries starting September 21. But in India, however, they will be available to purchase starting September 28. Meanwhile, Apple iPhone XR pre-orders will begin on October 19. Shipments begin from October 26 across more than 50 countries including India.

Now, according to a new report by The Verge, IDC has claimed delay in Apple iPhone XR shipments could be due to a hardware issue. The report quoted IDC’s Ryan Reith as saying, “Everything we’ve been hearing, it’s been an issue on the software side. There’s a lot of software involved with the LCD screen, as it’s the first [LCD display] with a notch and full screen.”

Unlike OLED panels on the iPhone XS and XS Max, LCD display panels on the iPhone XR are not easy to bent, which could be causing difficulty in making the iPhone XR a bezel-less smartphone with a notched display, says IDC. It further adds that Apple could not get enough of the displays as it ran into “last-minute kinks with the contract manufacturer.” IDC’s Reith was also quoted as saying that the LCD panel has been in production for some time now, but the “quality wasn’t hitting what they needed.”

IDC also added that Apple had no other option but to make changes to the LCD display, further putting software engineering to some use in order to improve the visual quality and get the manufacturer to cut it into a notched shape.

