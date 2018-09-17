Apple iPhone XR shipment delay due to hardware issues: Report

Apple iPhone XR shipments might be delayed until late October Apple iPhone XR shipments might be delayed until late October

Apple iPhone XR, the cheaper variant of the 2018 iPhone lineup might not be available until late October, as per reports. According to some analysts, iPhone XR shipping date could be delayed due to hardware and software issues.

The Verge citing IDC said that there are both hardware and software issues with the notch. Ryan Reith, IDC’s Vice President of Research on Mobile Devices told the site, “Everything we’ve been hearing, it’s been an issue on the software side. There’s a lot of software involved with the LCD screen, as it’s the first [LCD display] with a notch and full screen.”

Notably, LCD panels can’t be easily bent as the OLED panels found on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, that makes a bezel-free design a ‘challenge’ for the iPhone XR. “Apple could not get enough of these displays. It’s run into last-minute kinks with the contact manufacturer.” He said that Apple has been in production for a while, but that the “quality wasn’t hitting what they needed,” Reith added. He mentioned that Apple had to tweak the LCD display through software engineering to enhance visuals on the phone and also get the manufacturer to cut it into a “notched shape.”

Meanwhile, Canalys, the Singapore-based research firm predicted that the delay will result in many people opting for the iPhone XS instead. Canalys senior analyst Ben Staton told The Verge that Apple would not delay the launch of iPhone XR for any reason other than the device not being ready to be shipped with adequate volume. The constraint with the device is around the new LCD display, which has bottlenecked production.

Apple iPhone XR marked its debut at Apple’s Keynote 2018 event on September 12 alongside iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. While the iPhone XS series went up for pre-orders on September 14, the cheaper model will be up for orders next month on October 14. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available for purchase in India on September 28, while the iPhone XR will hit the stores on October 26. iPhone XR that features an LCD panel and single camera module has been priced starting at $749 (around Rs 76,900).

