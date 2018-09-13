Apple iPhone XR with 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display, Face ID launched: Price, Specifications

Apple iPhone XR is an affordable option, featuring a 6.1-inch LCD display and a single 12MP rear camera. Apple iPhone XR is an affordable option, featuring a 6.1-inch LCD display and a single 12MP rear camera.

Apple made its long-in-the-works iPhone XR official at an event in California on Wednesday. The affordable iPhone XR has an edge-to-edge LCD display and features the company’s flagship mobile processor – the A12 Bionic. The technology company introduced two more iPhone models, named the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max.

Out of a trio of iPhones, the iPhone XR is more of an entry-level device. The phone has an LCD display, instead of an OLED screen which can be found on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Still, the iPhone XR’s screen has a 6.1-inch edge-to-edge screen, which Apple calls “Liquid Retina”. Like the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the iPhone XR too features a notched display and Face ID as a means to unlocking the device. The iPhone XR has a single rear-facing 12MP camera. And the front camera is a 7MP unit.

But the phone doesn’t have 3D Touch, the pressure-sensitive feature found in previous generation iPhones. Instead, it’s got “haptic touch”, which essentially means it will click if you hold your finger on a button for a while. Interestingly, the affordable iPhone XR has the A12 Bionic chip, the same processor as the high-end iPhone XS models. Apple claims the XR has 90 minutes more battery life than the iPhone 8.

The iPhone XR starts at Rs 76,900 for the base model. Pre-orders start on October 19, and shipping begins October 26. The phone comes Black, Blue, Coral, White, Yellow, and PRODUCT (RED) color options.

Apple iPhone XR specifications

6.1-inch LCD display with 1792×828-pixel resolution

A12 Bionic chipset

Face ID

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

Black, Blue, Coral, White, Yellow, and PRODUCT (RED) color options

12MP rear, 7MP front camera

iOS 12

