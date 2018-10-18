Apple iPhone XR pre-orders begin Friday in India, price starts at Rs 76,900

Apple iPhone XR starts from Rs 76,900, and will be available for pre-orders from October 19.

Apple iPhone XR will be available for pre-orders in India from October 19, which is tomorrow. The premium smartphone hits retail shelves on October 26 in over 50 major markets, including India. The iPhone XR price in India starts at Rs 76,900, and is available in 64GB/128GB/256GB storage options. The device comes in black, white, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT) RED colour options.

Indian users can consider booking their iPhone XR units through online sellers like Flipkart, Amazon.in and Paytm Mall, as well as retail partners like Imagine store, etc. The same channels have been selling the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, that have been available since late last month.

Just to recall, Apple iPhone XR was announced, alongside the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max at the company’s annual hardware refresh event last month. The high-end smartphone sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina LCD display (1792×828) at 326ppi. It is powered by Apple’s custom-made A12 Bionic chipset, same as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The phone is also getting Face ID as well. The iPhone XR sports a single 12MP rear camera, as well as a 7MP True Depth front camera. The handset runs iOS 12. The iPhone XR also supports two SIM cards (Nano + eSIM).

