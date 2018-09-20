Apple iPhone XR orders increased to 20 million due to higher demand: Report

Apple iPhone XR will be driving demand in the new series, and Apple has ramped up production for the same. (Image source: Reuters) Apple iPhone XR will be driving demand in the new series, and Apple has ramped up production for the same. (Image source: Reuters)

Apple iPhone XR is supposed to go on sale on October 26, and it looks like the company is ramping up production for the LCD variant, due to higher demand. A report in DigiTimes, Apple iPhone XR production will be bumped up to 20 million units in October. The report is quoting industry sources for the same.

According to the report, the expectation is that the iPhone XR will drive the demand in 2019 as well. It looks like iPhone XR orders has been revised upward to over 50% recently, according to the supply chain sources. It also looks like the demand in China will continue for iPhone XR thanks to the dual-SIM feature, despite the higher than expected pricing, notes the report.

When it comes to the iPhone XS series, the bigger Max shipments will continue to remain at a rate of 4-5 million units a month, and account for 20 per cent of total shipments of new iPhones, according to the report. The smaller iPhone XS is “expected to lose momentum in November,” notes the report.

This is not the first report to talk about how demand for iPhone XS might not live up to expectations. Earlier noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo had said that pre-orders for the iPhone XS have been ‘lower than expected’ The model will only account for 10 to 15 per cent of shipments of the new phones, according to the analyst’s estimation.

One of the problems for the new iPhone XS is that it looks exactly like the previous iPhone X, with similar sound-specifications. While it does come with the newer A12 Bionic chip and an improved camera system, for iPhone X users it does not make the most compelling reason to upgrade to this new iPhone.

According to Kuo’s predictions, the iPhone XS Max will make up about 30 per cent of shipments, while the most ‘affordable’ option on the list is the iPhone XR, which will account for 55 to 60 per cent of shipments of the 2018 iPhone series.

Keep in mind that the iPhone XR might make a more reasonable choice over iPhone XS for many users looking to upgrade from iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 or iPhone 7 series. After all, it has a bigger 6.1-inch display, supports Face ID, gets the Portrait mode as well, and even has a slightly bigger battery than the iPhone XS. The smartphone starts at $749, which makes it more affordable as well.

In India, the iPhone XR starts at Rs 76,900 and goes on sale on October 26. This pricing makes it cheaper than the iPhone XS, which starts at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900 for the bigger 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max.

