Apple iPhone XR now available for pre-order in India, sale starts October 26

Apple iPhone XR goes up for pre-order in India, with the release next Friday, October 26. (Image credit: Reuters)

Apple iPhone XR is now available for pre-orders in India. The latest smartphone is priced starting at Rs 76,900 for the 64GB storage model. The new iPhone XR features an all-screen glass design and comes with an LCD Retina display. The device is available in black, white, blue, coral, yellow, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options. The high-end iPhone XR will hit retail shelves on October 26 in India and other major global markets including the US, UK, UAE etc.

For those users in India who want to buy the Apple iPhone XR, here’s how they can pre-book the smartphone right away.

Apple iPhone XR: Where to pre-book

Apple iPhone XR can be pre-ordered starting today, October 19. Indian consumers can consider pre-booking the iPhone XR model via e-retail platforms Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm Mall as well as authorised Apple resellers like Imagine. At the time of writing, Imagine has started taking pre-bookings for the iPhone XR.

Apple iPhone XR: Price in India, specifications

Apple iPhone XR is the most “affordable” iPhone launched this year. It is priced at Rs 76,900 with 64GB storage, the 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 81,900 and the 256GB storage model costs Rs 91,900. The new iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixel resolution) Retina LCD display. It bears an all-glass design with an aluminium frame surrounding the perimeters. The phone is powered by Apple’s latest A12 Bionic chipset which has a 7nm design. iPhone XR runs iOS 12 and sports 12MP single camera at the back and a 7MP True Depth camera up front. The new iPhone supports dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) and Face ID as well.

Apple iPhone XR: Highlights

* More affordable than the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

* iPhone XR starts at Rs 76,900 for 64GB storage. That’s a high price for a phone, but still cost less than the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

*It has a 6.1-inch display which is bigger than the iPhone XS’s 5.8-inch screen, although it uses an LCD panel and not the OLED one

*Apple’s custom-made A12 Bionic chipset powers the iPhone XR, same as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

*Even though the iPhone XR only has a single wide lens camera, it is possible to achieve bokeh effects in photos. However, all the portrait modes are not available on this model.

*Like the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, Apple iPhone XR comes with FaceID

*iPhone XR is available in more colour options (white, black, blue, coral, red and yellow) than the iPhone XS

