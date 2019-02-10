Apple iPhone XR now starting at Rs 70,500? Not an official price cut

Toggle Menu Sections
Apple iPhone XR gets an unofficial price cut with the base variant of 64GB internal storage costing Rs 70,500 down Rs 6,400 from its original price of Rs 76,900.

Apple iPhone XR gets an unofficial price cut of Rs 6,400, according to reports.

Apple iPhone XR is retailing at a discount with Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom claiming that there is a price drop for all three models of the phone. The retailer is offering the 64GB variant of iPhone XR at Rs 70,500, 128GB variant at Rs 75,500 and 256GB variant for Rs 85,900. However, Apple has said there is no official price cut as such.

The official website for Apple India continues to show the original launch price of Rs 76,900. Other authorised resellers of Apple, like Flipkart or Amazon India are continuing to show the original launch price for the iPhone XR as well.

Mahesh Telecom’s ‘price cut’ is likely a short term discount, which is being offered to consumers. Other merchants have not announced any price cut as such.

The price drop on the iPhone XR doesn’t come from Apple that means it is not official. Only Mahesh Telecom is offering a discount up to Rs 6,400 on iPhone XR models.

For those who want more affordable options when considering the iPhone XR, keep in mind that it is available for an EMI of Rs 3,299 via authorised resellers like India iStore as well. The iPhone XR is a lower variant of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 76,900 (64GB) in India, with the higher storage versions costing Rs 81,900 (128GB) and Rs 91,900 (256GB).

Apple iPhone XR features and specifications

Featuring a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display with 1792 X 828 pixel resolution, iPhone XR is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic Chipset. The phone sports a single wide-angle rear camera of 12MP resolution with f/1.8 aperture. For front camera, iPhone XR has a 7MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Also read: Apple iPhone XR review: More affordable yes, but is there a compromise here?

The phone has 3GB RAM for all storage models and it carries a 2716 mAh battery. The phone comes with IP67 certification for water and dust resistance. The phone comes in six colour options– red, yellow, white, coral, black and blue.

