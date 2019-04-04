Apple iPhone XR gets special discount for HDFC customers, price starts at Rs 53,900

Apple iPhone XR will be available at a special discounted price under a limited period promotional offer in partnership with HDFC Bank. The price cut will be temporary and the offer starts on April 5.

Apple iPhone XR can be bought at a special price of Rs 59,900 (64GB). HDFC debit and credit card users can buy the phone at an even lesser price of Rs 53,900 (64GB) with ten per cent cashback.

The official listed price of iPhone XR on Apple India website is Rs 76,900. Other offers include No Cost EMI from Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank.

The 128GB storage model of iPhone XR will be available at a price of Rs 64,900, though the effective price will come down to Rs 58,400 for HDFC credit and debit card users. The official listed price is Rs 81,900.

Finally, iPhone XR (256GB) will be available at a special price of Rs 74,900, against the official price of Rs 91,900. With the HDFC cashback offer, it can be bought for as low as Rs 67,400.

Apple iPhone XR is for those looking for an affordable iPhone option. The phone was launched last year alongside the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Apple iPhone XR has all the features of iPhone XS, though it does not have an OLED display or dual camera setup at the back. It is available in more colour options like white, black, blue, coral, red, and yellow.

The phone has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display with 1792 X 828 pixel resolution. The iPhone XR is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset. It sports a single wide-angle rear camera of 12MP resolution with f/1.8 aperture. The front camera is 7MP with f/2.2 aperture.

Apple iPhone XR has 3GB RAM for all storage models and it is backed by a 2716 mAh battery. The phone comes with IP67 certification for water and dust resistance.