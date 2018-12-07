Apple iPhone XR gets highest-rating for a single lens camera on DxOMark

Apple’s iPhone XR has got the highest rating for a single lens camera in DxOMark’s camera rating, thus beating the Google Pixel 2, which was the previous device with the highest rating for a single-rear camera. DxOMark is known for rating smartphones based on their camera’s still picture and video camera performance.

While the iPhone XR has done well, DxOMark has not yet put out its rankings for the Google Pixel 3, which also has a single rear camera, though it comes with dual cameras at the front.

According to DxOMark, the iPhone XR gets a score of 101 points, with the phone scoring 103 points just for still photos and 96 out of 100 for videos. The iPhone XR surpasses last year’s Google Pixel 2 for still photos, according to the website.

DxOMark says Apple’s iPhone XR offers excellent photos, though both zoom and bokeh shots are not as strong as iPhone XS Max, which is currently number two in the website’s overall rankings. The site does say that the flash on the iPhone XR is better than what they experienced on the iPhone XS Max.

Coming to the Portrait mode, DxOMark says that the iPhone XR works better with human subjects, than objects. The iPhone XR relies on “face detection” and when one tries to take similar shots with an object, the “computational bokeh effect does not trigger and you get only the optical bokeh of the lens, which is much less pronounced.”

Still the iPhone XR delivers an excellent performance for its single-rear camera, despite the number of dual and even triple-rear cameras dominating the list. Currently, Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro is the number one ranked smartphone in terms of photography, according to the website.

While the iPhone XR might have done well in DxOMark’s camera ratings, Apple is facing a crisis with sales of its new iPhones not living up to expectations. Apple executives insist the iPhone XR is their best-selling device since it has gone on sale, but that has done little to convince investors.

The iPhone XR starts at $799 in the US, but in India the price is Rs 76,900. Analysts have said that the iPhone XR did not do as well given the higher price.