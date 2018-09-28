Apple iPhone XR gets FCC approval, sales to start October 26

Apple iPhone XR is now officially approved by FCC. (Image source: Reuters)

Apple iPhone XR is yet to launch in the market, but it looks like the phone has managed to get FCC approval. The FCC approval was sported by GSMArena, who also pointed out that when the iPhone XR first appeared on the Apple website it had a disclaimer on the page that the device would not be on sale till it gets the approval from the body.

The statement is still present at the bottom of the Apple US website, which reads, “iPhone XR has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. iPhone XR is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained.” However the FCC certification has now been approved.

Apple iPhone XR is going on sale on October 26 in US and other markets, including India. The iPhone XR will be open for pre-orders from October 19. Apple iPhone XR has starting price of Rs 76,900 in India for the base 64GB variant. It will come in 128GB and 256GB variants.

On the specifications side, iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch LCD display, though it continues with the same 326 ppi resolution we have seen on older iPhones. Apple iPhone XR runs the latest A12 Bionic chipset like the iPhone XS phones. However, the device comes with a single 12MP-rear camera, though it gets the same Face ID setup on the front with the 7MP TrueDepth camera.

The iPhone XR also gets support for the Portrait mode feature we have seen on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. It also comes with a glass body, and an aluminium frame on the side, though the iPhone XS phones have a stainless steel frame on the side. Apple iPhone XS is already on sale in India, for a starting price of Rs 99,900. The iPhone XS Max will cost Rs 1,09,900.

