Apple iPhone XR at Rs 1,999 per month: Here’s how the new Cashify deal works

Apple iPhone XR will be available at an effective monthly cost of just Rs 1,999 per month for Citi Bank Credit Card users, and Axis Bank card users along with extra discount on an older phone in partnership with Cashify.

Advertising

Cashify, which is an e-commerce platform where users can sell their old gadgets for a price, has partnered with Apple’s distributors like Redington, Ingram and Rashi Peripherals where users can get an exchange offer on the iPhone XR.

Those interested can go to an Apple Authorized reseller store and will get an instant discount up to Rs 5,300 in exchange for their old smartphone when they purchase the iPhone XR using Cashify’s exchange offers.

Cashify is offering up to Rs 25,000 off on old smartphone for users. There’s also 10 per cent cashback on EMI and non-EMI transactions on Citi Bank Credit Cards and Axis Bank Debit & Credit Cards. Users can log into Cashify and get more details about this offer here.

Cashify says the program will run in more than 2,000 Apple authorised stores, and will cover more than 1,000 locations.

By logging into the website, users can get details about the offer price for their older phone. For instance, exchange an older Galaxy Note8 will fetch around Rs 23,450 off on the price of the iPhone XR. The OnePlus 5T with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will get Rs 13,700 off on the price of the iPhone XR.

Advertising

Cashify says that the extra exchange value is subject to change. The total value, including extra exchange value will be discounted directly against the new device price. Users should have the original box, charger, earphones etc for higher exchange value.