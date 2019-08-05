Did this Galaxy Note 10 leak just reveal the iPhone XR successor?

Samsung is hosting Unpacked Event on August 7 in Brooklyn, New York where it will unveil the Galaxy Note 10 series. But a leaked image of the Note 10 has given a glimpse of another yet-to-launch phone: Apple’s iPhone XR 2019.

The new hands-on images of the Note 10 device were posted by tipster Ice Universe on his Twitter handle, though in the tweet he noted that the images were revealed by an unknown leaker. In his tweet, two images of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus can be seen which show the centrally positioned cut out for the front camera at the top of the screen. But a closer look at the images shows the reflection of the device from which the image has been clicked and the rear camera bump on that device is very prominent.

That is what has lead to speculation that this is Apple iPhone XR 2 or iPhone XR 2019. The phone in the reflection carries a square-shaped camera module on the back with two camera sensors, which is what leaks and several reliable reports, claim Apple is introducing this year.

Given that only two sensors can be seen, this is being seen as the Apple iPhone XR 2019 model. Of course as some have pointed out that the phone could be a prototype and not the real iPhone XR 2019. Still there’s plenty of guessing game going around with the image. Check out the tweet below.

An unknown leaker seems to have leaked two phones at the same time: the Galaxy Note10+ and the iPhone XR 2019 in the mirror. pic.twitter.com/QdzBsv8PB0 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 31, 2019

While the iPhone XR 2 will launch in September 2019, there are several features about the upcoming Apple device that have been leaked already. Here is what we know.

Apple iPhone XR 2019 colour options

According to Japanese blog macotakara, the iPhone XR successor will have two new colour options– Green and Lavender Purple — and it will ditch the Blue and Coral colour options. The current generation iPhone XR comes in Black, Red, White, Yellow, Blue and Coral colour models.

Apple iPhone XR 2019 battery

According to a Korean electronic industry report by The Elec, the upcoming Apple iPhone XR 2 is expected to pack a 3,110mAh battery, which is over 5 per cent bigger than the 2,942mAh battery used currently by iPhone XR.

Apple iPhone XR 2019 design and display

Leaked renders of the iPhone XR 2019 show a similar design as the upcoming iPhone 11 with a square-shaped camera bump but instead of three cameras on the back, the device is shown to have two camera sensors. The front panel of the device is rather similar to the current iPhone XR. Reports also mention that Apple will use the same LCD panel it used in the current generation of the iPhone XR phones.

Lightning port is here to stay

As per a report, Apple iPhone 11 models including the iPhone XR successor will not have the USB Type-C port as suggested by various rumours. Instead, Apple will continue to feature a Lightning port in the iPhone.

Apple A13 chip for iPhone XR 2

The new iPhone models are reported to be powered by the new Apple A13 chip, which is internally known by its platform codename Cebu, model T8030.

Coming back to Galaxy Note 10, earlier Samsung released a teaser on Twitter for a new Exynos chipset that is launching on August 7 at the company’s Unpacked Event. While Samsung has not revealed any details about the upcoming processor, it is being speculated that the new processor from Samsung will be the Exynos 9825 chipset.

Tipster Evan Blass claimed that the Galaxy Note 10 series in the US will be powered by the Exynos 9825 processor from Samsung and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor will only be limited to the Verizon model of the Note 10. Since Samsung is launching the new processor at the same event as the Galaxy Note 10, there is a high chance the Note 10 series will be powered by the new chipset.

Samsung is expected to launch two Galaxy Note 10 smartphones at the Unpacked event– the regular Galaxy Note 10 with 6.3-inch AMOLED display and the Galaxy Note 10+ with 6.8-inch AMOLED display. While the Note 10 is reported to feature a 3,600mAh battery, the Note 10+ is expected to have a bigger 4,300mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.